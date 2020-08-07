Cold Cuts - World Industry Report 2020-2024 with Profiles of Cargill, Nestle, and Kraft Heinz Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Cuts Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold cuts market and is poised to grow by $72.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and packaged food and increasing product launches. This study identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the cold cuts market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold cuts market vendors that include:



Boars Head Brand

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

Seaboard Corp.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Also, the cold cuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteriatics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Deli cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaged cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape



9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boars Head Brand

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

Seaboard Corp.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91ppql

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

