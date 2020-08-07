Cold Cuts - World Industry Report 2020-2024 with Profiles of Cargill, Nestle, and Kraft Heinz Among Others
Aug 07, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Cuts Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cold cuts market and is poised to grow by $72.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the growing demand for convenient and packaged food and increasing product launches. This study identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the cold cuts market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold cuts market vendors that include:
- Boars Head Brand
- BRF SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Orkla ASA
- Seaboard Corp.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
Also, the cold cuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteriatics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Deli cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Packaged cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
