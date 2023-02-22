Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2022: Demand from the Textile Industry Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Plasma Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold plasma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.13% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$4819.833 million by 2027, increasing from US$1593.708 million in 2020.



In recent years, cold plasma technology has found extensive application in the material processing industry and is now widely used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, special glasses, and even for magnetic media and metal coating. Innovations in textile production techniques coupled with the growing investment in research and development are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital investment is anticipated to restrain the market's growth opportunities in the coming years.



The textile industry holds a significant share in the market



The textile industry today is moving towards innovative production techniques to improve product quality and meet environmental and social objectives. Plasma treatment has certain advantages as it can modify the surface properties of materials with an environmentally-friendly device. For the treatment of fabrics, cold plasma is used mostly where the ambient treatment atmosphere is near the room temperature.

Plasma is a partially ionized gas, composed of highly excited atomic, molecular, ionic, and radical species with free electrons and photons. Some of the most common plasma techniques that are used to treat the textile substrates are Glow Discharge, Atmospheric Pressure Plasma, and Dielectric-Barrier Discharge (DBD), among others.

In addition, expanding the textile industry in developing countries like India and China, coupled with favorable government initiatives, is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, recently, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) to explore the area of operation for increasing exports from India.



Application in healthcare



Recently, the ability of cold atmospheric plasma to inactivate bacteria has gained more relevance as modern society is facing many serious healthcare challenges. One chronic wound like a diabetic ulcer does not heal easily, and one of the problems is the high level of infection caused by a spectrum of bacteria. The inability of conventional forms to solve these problems leads to the growing demand for new approaches and technologies such as cold atmospheric plasma, which has been shown to effectively inactivate bacteria and greatly reduce the burden in infected chronic wounds, making it an attractive technology to overcome such challenges. Furthermore, the use of cold plasma allows effective medical treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and various skin injuries and diseases, like wounds, bacterial infections, and fungoid infections, among others. Besides, the increasing application, of cold plasma in cancer treatment, wound healing, and infective diseases are augmenting the growth of the market in the coming years.



Geographically North America is holding a significant share of the market



By geography, the cold plasma market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are projected to show significant market share due to the early adopters of technology and innovations, thus contributing to generating high revenues. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to show high growth prospects with growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry. In addition, due to rising household expenditure, there is an increasing demand for consumer goods which attracts market players to invest in the country to cater to the growing consumer base which is further expected to propel the market growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors in the coming years. Also, the region is the home of countries like China and Japan, where China is considered one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the world, and Japan which is one of the most advanced economies in the world and is the world's third-biggest pharmaceuticals market. The growing geriatric population coupled with the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the market growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors over the forecast period.



Segmentation:

By Industry

Textile Industry

Finishing

Sterilization

Medical Industry

Wound Healing

Cancer Treatment

Polymer & Plastic Industry

Surface Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

By Regime

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

