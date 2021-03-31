Cold Pressed Juices Market in US to Grow by USD 90.79 Million at Over 6% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others has significantly contributed to the growth of organized retailing in the US. This has helped vendors in the market to effectively market their products through various sponsored programs. Besides, changing lifestyles of consumers have increased the demand for various healthy drinks, including cold-pressed juices in offline retail stores. Thus, the growth of organized retailing is expected to foster the growth of the cold pressed juices market in the US during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle as one of the key emerging trends in the cold pressed juices market in US.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Growing Awareness Among People About Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle

The adoption of sedentary lifestyles has been exposing people to various health conditions, including anxiety, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Also, the lack of physical activity led by hectic work schedules is increasing the prevalence of chronic back pain among youth. These factors are increasing the awareness about the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle and consuming some form of healthy drinks to remain healthy. This has increased the consumption and demand for various cold-pressed juices, which is driving the market growth.

"Rising popularity of outdoor sports and increasing partnership between outdoor activity providers and the vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the cold pressed juices market in the US by product (conventional and organic) and type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices).

The conventional segment led the cold pressed juices market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the lower price of conventional cold-pressed juice products compared with organic counterparts.

