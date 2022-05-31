Cold Pressed Juices Market Size to Grow by USD 283.1 million | High Nutritional Value of Cold-pressed Juices to Drive Growth | Technavio

Download a Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the conventional segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The cost of products in this segment is lower than those in the organic segment, which is increasing its popularity.

By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising consumption of organic and cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices and healthy eating and consumption of raw and organic food products will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the market in North America.

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Market Trend

The growing demand for cold-pressed juice shots is a trend in the market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers, along with their busy lifestyles, is driving the demand for nutrient-rich snacking solutions. Hence, vendors are coming up with product such as cold-pressed juice shots.

Cold-Pressed Juices Market: Key Vendor Offerings

CEDAR Juice - The company offers a line of products such as The Allotment, Zest of the Bunch, For the Love of Greens, Pressed Probiotic, and Good Roots.

The company offers a line of products such as The Allotment, Zest of the Bunch, For the Love of Greens, Pressed Probiotic, and Good Roots. MOJU Ltd. - The company offers Ginger Boost, pressed from the fresh ginger root for maximum impact.

The company offers Ginger Boost, pressed from the fresh ginger root for maximum impact. Native Cold Pressed - The company offers various types of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

The company offers various types of cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Key products offered by the company include Shot Stuff: Ginger, Lemon, and Cayenne; Hot Shot: Turmeric, Lemon, Coconut Water, and Black Pepper; Kick Start: Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lemon; and Celery Juice: Celery, and Lemon and Probiotics.

Key products offered by the company include Shot Stuff: Ginger, Lemon, and Cayenne; Hot Shot: Turmeric, Lemon, Coconut Water, and Black Pepper; Kick Start: Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lemon; and Celery Juice: Celery, and Lemon and Probiotics. PepsiCo Inc. - As the key product, the company offers first-ever line of cold-pressed juices under its Naked Juice brand.

Reasons to Buy Cold-Pressed Juices Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold-pressed juices market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors

Cold-Pressed Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 283.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CEDAR Juice, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Pressed Juicery Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Cold Pressed Juicery, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Organic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Fruit juices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 CEDAR Juice

Exhibit 52: CEDAR Juice - Overview



Exhibit 53: CEDAR Juice - Product and service



Exhibit 54: CEDAR Juice - Key offerings

11.4 MOJU Ltd.

Exhibit 55: MOJU Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: MOJU Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57:MOJU Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 58: MOJU Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Native Cold Pressed

Exhibit 59: Native Cold Pressed - Overview



Exhibit 60: Native Cold Pressed - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Native Cold Pressed - Key offerings

11.6 Organic Press Juices Co LLC

Exhibit 62: Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Overview



Exhibit 63: Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Organic Press Juices Co LLC - Key offerings

11.7 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 65: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: PepsiCo Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 68: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Pressed Juicery Inc.

Exhibit 70: Pressed Juicery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Pressed Juicery Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Pressed Juicery Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Pressed Juicery Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 77: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Starbucks Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 80: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 The Cold Pressed Juicery

Exhibit 82: The Cold Pressed Juicery - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Cold Pressed Juicery - Product and service



Exhibit 84: The Cold Pressed Juicery - Key offerings

11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 85: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

