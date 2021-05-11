Cold Pressed Juices Market to grow by USD 238.10 million during 2021-2025, CEDAR Juice and MOJU Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the cold-pressed juices market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Conventional cold-pressed juices led the market share in 2020 and will continue to gain the largest share during the forecast period.

Conventional cold-pressed juices led the market share in 2020 and will continue to gain the largest share during the forecast period. What is the major driver in the market?

The increasing awareness of health benefits is the key driver in the market.

The increasing awareness of health benefits is the key driver in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. What is the YOY for 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 6.02%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 6.02%. How big is the North American market?

46% of the growth will originate from North America due to the growing use of these juices among the consumers in the US.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Super Fruit Juices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The super fruit juices market size will record an incremental growth of USD 5.69 billion and a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Juices Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The juices market size has the potential to grow by USD 76.96 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample .

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CEDAR Juice, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Pressed Juicery Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Cold Pressed Juicery, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing awareness of the health benefits will offer immense growth opportunities, the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cold pressed juices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cold Pressed Juices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold Pressed Juices Market is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional



Organic

Type

Fruit And Vegetable Blend Juices



Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44591

Cold Pressed Juices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold pressed juices market report covers the following areas:

Cold Pressed Juices Market Size

Cold Pressed Juices Market Trends

Cold Pressed Juices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies a growing preference for clean-labeled cold-pressed juices as one of the prime reasons driving the cold-pressed juices market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cold Pressed Juices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold pressed juices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold pressed juices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold pressed juices market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold pressed juices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CEDAR Juice

MOJU Ltd.

Native Cold Pressed

Organic Press Juices Co LLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Pressed Juicery Inc.

Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Starbucks Corp.

The Cold Pressed Juicery

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/cold-pressed-juices-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

