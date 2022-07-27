Cold Storage Construction Global Market Report 2022-2026: Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Fueling Industry Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Storage Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period.

Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15% CAGR, while growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8%. The cold storage space has been witnessing notable developments over the last several years due to the strong upsurge in demand for online grocery shopping as a result of changing consumer preferences.

Online shopping for grocery items is a major driver ticking the demand for cold storage upwards even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fueled by increasing popularity and consumer adoption coupled with pandemic-led favorable trends, online orders are estimated to account for about 10%-15% of the overall grocery shopping in 2022.

The development is driving various companies to construct new cold storage facilities for preserving perishable food items and reducing spoilage. These facilities are playing an important role in accommodating massive surge in online grocery shopping. The construction activity is buoyed by surge in food sales in the recent years. The shift towards online grocery shopping was further fast-tracked by the COVID-19 crisis that altered consumer preferences and market conditions.

The scenario enabled the online platform in the grocery industry to report exponential growth, leading to increased demand for cold storage facilities. The COVID-19 infection risk prompted a large number of consumers to shun in-store grocery shipping and instead, consider the online channel to get these products directly delivered to their doorsteps. The growth is anticipated to result in construction of 75-100 million square feet of the cold storage space to meet prospective demand.

The cold storage space is also benefitting from rising demand for frozen foods, mainly among health-conscious people. Frozen foods have received a major push from various studies that pointed towards the ability of frozen foods to effectively retain nutrients.

Cold storage demand in the pre-pandemic scenario can be primarily contributed to significant popularity of the online channel for grocery shopping along with rising consumption of frozen foods for their nutritional and health-related benefits.

The trend is slated to create huge requirement for warehouses capable of storing foods bought online. Continuous changes in shopping behavior of consumers are anticipated to result in gradual shift from traditional trips to grocery stores towards online platform. These trends have led to cold storage construction projects covering 4.5 million square feet of space, which are either completed or are underway.



