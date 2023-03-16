Cold Storage Construction Global Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030: Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Storage Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



A M King

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Burris Logistics

Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Primus Builders, Inc.

Stellar

Tippmann Group

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Cold Storage Experiences Scintillating Surge with COVID-19-Induced Online Grocery & Vaccine Storage Demand

Rise in Online Grocery Shopping Fuels Demand

Vaccine Storage Remains Key Demand Driver

Vaccine Distribution Leads to Flurry of Cold Storage Construction Projects

Top Countries with Highest Rate of COVID-19 Vaccination: Share (%) of People Vaccinated against COVID-19 ( May 2022 )

) COVID-19 Vaccination Stats

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details: 2020-2022

Competition

Cold Storage Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics

Cold Storage Construction: The Different Types

Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market

The US - The Leading Region for Cold Storage Construction

New Cold Storage Projects

Cold Storage Construction Projects: Navigating through Unique Challenges

High Build-Out Cost & Higher Ceilings

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Extended Lead Times & Delivery Delays

Other Physical Demands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Ramp Up Cold Storage Construction at Sites in Proximity of Manufacturing Locations

Materials Shortages Emerge as Burning Issue for Cold Storage Construction

Shortages-Driven Changes

Efforts on Rise to Build Sophisticated Facilities in Cost-Efficient Manner

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs

Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Induced by the Pandemic: A Key Driver

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Same Day Delivery Heightens Demand

Share of Grocery Sales Online: 2016-2025

Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure

Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure

Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains

Emergence of Online Retail Channel

Rising Demand for Organic Foods

Global Demand for Organic Food in US$ Billion: 2021, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Market Growth

Frozen Foods: Key Benefits Driving Consumer Acceptance

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption

Factors Favoring Frozen Food Demand amid Pandemic

Rise in Online Food Orders Accelerate Demand for Cold Storage Units

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics

Investment in Pharma Cold Storage Facilities to Increase in the US in the Wake of the Pandemic

Construction of the Cold Storage Facility for Storing COVID-19 Vaccines Begins in Egypt

Prevailing Trends in Healthcare Sector Widen Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Technology Adoption on the Rise in the Cold Chain Sector

Automation on Rise in Cold Storage Facilities

Vertical Construction a Growing Trend

Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape

Sandwich Panels Most used for Thermal Insulation of Cold Storage Chambers

Data-Driven Approach for Increasing Energy Efficiency of Cold Storage Units

Challenges Faced by the Cold Chain Logistics Industry: Technology Coming to the Rescue

HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains

HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US

Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities

Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for Cold Storage Facilities

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

