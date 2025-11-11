Cold Storage Market Worth USD 198 Billion by 2030, Led by APAC and Automation Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cold storage market size is estimated at USD 158.67 billion in 2025 and set to approach USD 198.78 billion by 2030 growing at a 4.61% CAGR, is strengthening as online grocery activity accelerates and biologics supply chains expand. Asia-Pacific stands out with both the largest share and the fastest growth, supported by urban consumption and public investment in cold infrastructure. Companies are increasingly outsourcing to specialist 3PLs, especially in dense hubs where automated high-bay systems help ease labor shortages and space pressures. While frozen units remain essential, demand for ultra-low and cryogenic environments is rising alongside advancements in cell and gene therapies.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the cold storage sector, supported by national incentives and expanding cold chain networks. India and China are channeling public funds into storage infrastructure, while Japan advances automated vertical warehouses. Australia and South Korea focus on upgrading sites for seafood and vaccine logistics, and ASEAN ports like Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City are developing reefer facilities to enhance export efficiency. Rising disposable incomes are also boosting demand for localized cold lockers in emerging cities.

North America follows closely, driven by the surge in e-grocery activity and the expansion of urban cold chain facilities. The United States continues to dominate with large coastal and inland warehouse projects, while Canada strengthens its footprint around key metro regions for food and pharmaceutical logistics. Limited land availability in major cities has encouraged vertical storage models, and cybersecurity resilience is now a growing priority for operators.

Other Regions Covered in the Report:

South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Key Market Drivers

Urban E-Grocery Boom Drives Micro-Fulfillment Cold Warehouses

The surge in online grocery shopping is pushing retailers to set up compact, automated cold warehouses in cities. These micro-fulfillment hubs speed up deliveries, blending store and warehouse functions. To manage perishable goods efficiently, operators use smart inventory systems and often rely on third-party logistics providers for last-mile integration.

Automation Transforms Cold Storage in Asia

Rising labor costs and limited land are prompting Asian operators to adopt tall, automated cold warehouses that maximize space and efficiency. These high-bay facilities reduce labor needs, operate continuously, and are increasingly built into new projects from the start, marking a major shift toward technology-driven cold storage solutions.

Key Segments Driving Market Growth

By Service Type

Public Warehousing

Private Warehousing

By Temperature Type

Chilled (0–5 °C)

Frozen (−18–0 °C)

Ambient

Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (<−20 °C)

By Automation Level (Storage)

Conventional Facilities

Automated Cold Stores (AS/RS, Robotics)

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat & Poultry

Fish & Seafood

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

Vaccines & Clinical Trial Materials

Chemicals & Specialty Materials

Other Perishables

By Geography

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Overview – Cold Storage Market

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 198.78 billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.61% during 2025–2030 Largest & Fastest Growing Market for 2025–2030 Asia-Pacific

Companies Covered in the Cold Storage Analysis

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

Congebec Logistics, Inc.

Conestoga Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

Swire Cold Chain Logistics Ltd.

Vertical Cold Storage

Tippmann Group / Interstate Warehousing

FreezPak Logistics

Seafrigo Group

Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics

Trenton Cold Storage Inc.

Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc.

