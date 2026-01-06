Spatial Computing Market Growing at 42.53% CAGR to 2030 with Gaming and eSports Segment Holding 18.11% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the spatial computing market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.45 billion by 2030, growing at a strong CAGR of 42.53%. Rapid advancements in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and AI-driven perception technologies are accelerating the convergence of digital and physical environments.

Increasing enterprise adoption across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive, and defense is driving market growth, as organizations leverage spatial computing to enhance visualization, training, collaboration, and operational efficiency.

Edge Intelligence Powering Real-Time Experiences

Advances in edge-enabled networking are making real-time digital experiences far more responsive. By processing data closer to users, latency is reduced enough to support smooth immersive applications, precise industrial automation, and reliable remote operations. Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with dedicated network environments for robotics, virtual assistance, and advanced medical use cases. Looking ahead, next-generation network standards are being designed with built-in intelligence, ensuring that smart decision-making happens directly at the network edge rather than as an afterthought.

Affordable XR Unlocks Mass Adoption

More affordable XR devices are making immersive technology accessible to a wider audience. Improvements in chipset efficiency and display performance are helping manufacturers reduce production costs without compromising user experience. As prices come down, spatial computing is moving beyond enterprise trials and finding its way into everyday consumer use. Growing demand is also encouraging deeper collaboration across the hardware ecosystem, further supporting long-term affordability and adoption.

Spatial Computing Market Segmentation Insights

By Component

Hardware Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) Sensors and Cameras Haptic and Controller Devices Edge and AI Chipsets

Software Spatial SDKs and Engines XR Operating Systems Digital Twin Platforms

Services System Integration and Consulting Managed and Support Services



By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digital Twins

Internet of Things (IoT)

Computer Vision and SLAM

Cloud and Edge Rendering

By End-User Vertical

Healthcare Surgical Planning and Simulation Remote Collaboration and Training

Automotive

Gaming and eSports

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Electronics

Retail and E-commerce

Architecture and Construction (AEC)

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

United States, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Rest of Europe

Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Middle East and Africa: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Turkey, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Spatial Computing Market Regional Growth Overview

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by government initiatives, innovation in robotics-AR integration, and widespread 5G adoption. Companies are exploring immersive experiences in manufacturing, gaming, and consumer applications, making the region a key hub for next-generation spatial computing technologies.

North America leads in spatial computing adoption, with major tech companies and telecom providers driving enterprise and industrial applications. Cloud platforms, private networks, and advanced AR/VR deployments are helping businesses enhance operations, training, and collaboration across sectors.

Spatial Computing Industry Company Profiles

Meta Platforms Inc. (Reality Labs)

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Sony Group Corporation

HTC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Unity Technologies

Magic Leap, Inc.

And more

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/spatial-computing-market?utm_source=prnewswire

