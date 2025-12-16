Coldstream Surpasses $14.05 Billion in Total Client Assets, Completing Another Record Year of Growth

Firm's Organic and Merger-Based Growth Exceeded Three-Year Strategic Plan Ahead of Schedule, Accomplished Without External Capital

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream announced today it completed another record year of growth. This year, the firm saw an over 30% increase in total client assets, growing from $10.8 billion (12/31/24) to $14.05 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) as of 9/30/25. The firm also grew to 227 total full-time employees, up 27 people from last year, or an increase of 13.5%. The firm continues to execute its growth strategy without external capital partners.

"We set out to create a firm that values our employees and empowers them to deliver exceptional service to their clients," said Coldstream CEO Kevin Fitzwilson. "These firm-wide achievements highlight our success on an individual level, fulfilling our promise to foster a culture that supports sustainable and meaningful growth for all of our stakeholders."

In July, Coldstream announced that Cable Hill Partners in Portland, Oregon, a $2 billion RIA, had joined the firm, strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest and enhancing its ability to offer retirement plan services to its institutional clients.

Earlier in the year, Coldstream announced that Harrison Berkman Claypool & Guard and its $500 million AUM RIA, HBC Financial Services, joined the firm. This move strengthened Coldstream's tax service offerings, which the firm launched following its October 2023 merger with Seidman Capital Group and Hersman Serles Almond, LLC. These services are now part of Coldstream's Tax & Consulting division.

The company also announced enhancements to its leadership team and organization to streamline processes and clarify roles to support recent growth and continued focus on future expansion. Coldstream successfully achieved its three-year growth targets ahead of schedule.

The firm is now home to 40 CFP®s, 19 MBAs, 15 CFA®s, 22 CPA®s, and 6 JDs among its 227 employees.

Growth Without External Capital

Coldstream has increased its total client assets by more than three times since its merger with Paracle Advisors in 2021. This aggressive growth trajectory was achieved without external capital partners, keeping the firm entirely owned by Coldstream's employees and focused on client service.

"By identifying like-minded, independent advisory firms that prioritize their employees' and clients' needs, we have been able to surpass the growth rate of most other RIAs of our size," said Josh Harris, President, M&A with Coldstream. "The focus on culture and values has driven our expansion and will continue to be a key part of our strategy moving forward."

About Coldstream

Coldstream is an employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1996 in Bellevue, Washington. From day one, our mission has been to enhance our clients' lives and provide lasting peace of mind. Today, Coldstream offers comprehensive financial services including Wealth Management and Family Office, Tax & Consulting, Institutional Investment Advisory, Investment Banking, Strategic Advisory, Fund Management, Endowments and Foundations, Retirement Plan Services, and Insurance Risk Management.

With offices across eight locations in four states, we serve individuals, families, and institutions with dedicated expertise and an unwavering commitment to their long-term success. For more information, please visit www.coldstream.com.

