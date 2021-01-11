Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Establishes Exclusive Benefits with JamesEdition for Luxury Property Marketplace

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program today announced a partnership with JamesEdition, the premier luxury goods and real estate listings platform, that will include the syndication of all Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® listings priced at $1 million+ to JamesEdition.com.

Since 2008, JamesEdition has created a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive digital classifieds for some of the most valued listings in the world. According to JamesEdition, the site reaches 550,000+ high value buyers each month while delivering 12 million impressions across the globe.

The partnership establishes the Coldwell Banker brand, the only participating Realogy affiliate, as the top real estate brand to have its logo present on each listing in the search pages and office page, allowing for all offices within the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® network to take advantage of these benefits. Paired with the luxury listings platform, the brand will also have exclusive access and editorial control to the JamesEdition Journal section, where the properties will be showcased and highlighted in an article format. Coldwell Banker Real Estate will be able to select dedicated listings and work with a JamesEdition representative to develop related content for the properties.

All of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® listings will also be syndicated on Bloomberg's Property marketplace by JamesEdition. This add-on to the partnership will enable the brand to showcase its most sought-after listings to prospective buyers across 75.2 million users worldwide, appealing to Bloomberg's audience of highly engaged global leaders with an average net worth of $1.7 million.

To view the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® marketplace on JamesEdition, please visit: https://www.jamesedition.com/real_estate

QUOTES:

"This partnership unites the best of luxury by showcasing exciting, high-end properties around the world on one of the most exclusive, premier listing platforms, while also engaging the Bloomberg readers, an audience of highly qualified influential buyers and sellers. As the only national real estate brand with full access to these exclusive benefits JamesEdition has to offer, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury has once again proven itself as the undisputed leader and innovator in the luxury real estate market."

- Craig Hogan, vice president of luxury for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"The ability to showcase our listings on JamesEdition and Bloomberg speaks to the power of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® as a distinct brand for our agents to continue to reach high net worth consumers in unique and meaningful ways. JamesEdition offers incredible value with its diverse listings across other luxury markets that drive our ability to expand and enhance the services we provide for new and existing clients, giving us a competitive edge in a small, tight knit buyer pool."

- Jade Mills, president, Jade Mills Estates and International Ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 27,595 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2019, more than any other national real estate brand. This equates to $144.4 million in sales every day with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

