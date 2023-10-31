Coldwell Banker Real Estate Gains Ground Internationally

With expansion into international markets like Chile, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia and the affiliation of new international companies, the Coldwell Banker network continues to grow and serve clients across the globe

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today announced its international growth momentum in 2023, expanding into three new countries and territories and welcoming 42 international companies as the brand continues to deliver exceptional service to even more consumers worldwide.

Earlier this March, Coldwell Banker Chile announced its official launch after partnering with the brand. Recently expanding to five offices across Chile, managing partners Javier Macchi and Pablo Benchoa have brought a new experience to clients looking to buy, sell or rent in the country's growing real estate market.

The brand also welcomed Coldwell Banker Paraguay to its international network with the launch of a new franchise in the barrio of Recoleta, Asunción. President of Coldwell Banker Paraguay Sergio Weber has cited the country's strong economic stability as a solid environment to open its doors and guide people to their dream home and propel brand growth in Paraguay.

In June 2023, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates announced the renewal of its master franchise agreement with the brand. Across 14 countries and territories – Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Croix, St. Thomas and the Turks and Caicos Islands – master franchise owner JC Calhoun has been guiding consumers with his talented network of 300 agents, backed by the Coldwell Banker brand's suite of technology, tools and resources.

Most recently, Coldwell Banker announced expansion into Saudi Arabia's real estate market. In early 2024, Coldwell Banker Saudi Arabia will be joining the brand's international network with the launch of a new master franchise in the country's capital of Riyadh. CEO Youssef Khattar is eager to begin offering real estate brokerage and consultancy services to investors, developers and corporations seeking residential and commercial space in the country.

In Q2 and Q3 2023, Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported the affiliation of 42 new international companies, including:

Coldwell Banker Argentina Coldwell Banker Destino Buenos Aires, Argentina Coldwell Banker Plaza Jujuy, Argentina Coldwell Banker Sensus Neuquén, Argentina Coldwell Banker Canada Coldwell Banker Beaver Realty London, Ontario Coldwell Banker Escarpment Realty Action, Ontario Coldwell Banker Maritime Realty Halifax, Nova Scotia Coldwell Banker Tailored Realty Windsor, Ontario Coldwell Banker Egypt Coldwell Banker Experts East Cairo, New Cairo City Coldwell Banker Step West Cairo, Zayed City Coldwell Banker France & Monaco Coldwell Banker La Clé des Cimes Chamonix, France Coldwell Banker Limo Sallanches, France Coldwell Banker Villanova Realty Montpellier, France Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates Coldwell Banker Premier Islands Realty Simpson Bay, St. Maarten Coldwell Banker St. Lucia Homes Bois D'Orange, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia Coldwell Banker Italy Coldwell Banker Agency & Advisory Team Rome Coldwell Banker Imperiale Real Estate Rome Coldwell Banker Prime Properties Bologna, Italy Coldwell Banker Prime Real Estate Monza, Italy Coldwell Banker Mexico Coldwell Banker AGS Aguascalientes, Mexico Coldwell Banker Border Living Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico Coldwell Banker Equity Tulum, Mexico Coldwell Banker Novac Mexico City Coldwell Banker Trillo San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico Coldwell Banker Valle Valle de Bravo, Mexico Coldwell Banker Spain Coldwell Banker Lux Real Estate Empuriabrava, Spain Coldwell Banker Solaris Real Estate Jávea, Costa Blanca, Spain Coldwell Banker Turkey Coldwell Banker Atlas Başiskele, Kocaeli, Turkey Coldwell Banker Aura İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey Coldwell Banker Deluxe Maltepe, Turkey Coldwell Banker Fenomen İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Giz Antalya, Turkey Coldwell Banker Hit İzmir, Turkey Coldwell Banker İmza Yalova, Turkey Coldwell Banker Karem Ankara, Turkey Coldwell Banker Line İzmir, Turkey Coldwell Banker Novo İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Pera İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Unique istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Uzman Merkez, Turkey Coldwell Banker Vitrin istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Yatirim Çukurambar, Çankaya, Ankara, Turkey Coldwell Banker Yes Kayseri, Turkey

Additionally, the brand welcomed the following seven offices to existing international companies:

Coldwell Banker Canada Coldwell Banker Universe Realty Abbotsford, British Columbia Coldwell Banker France & Monaco Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty –Fréjus Fréjus, France Coldwell Banker Jager Immobilier – Sainte-Maxime Saint-Maxime, France Coldwell Banker Must Immobilier - Collioure Collioure, France Coldwell Banker Italy Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Barletta Barletta, Italy Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Taranto Taranto, Italy Coldwell Banker Prime Properties Cattolica, Italy

QUOTES:

"What a year 2023 has been for global expansion! I applaud with great pride our international teams on their success, as each new partner adds strength and resilience to the powerful Coldwell Banker brand. I am elated by the fact that our Coldwell Banker network is not only helping consumers realize the dream of home in 39 countries and territories, but is also driving the long term health and viability of the brand around the world."

- Jason Waugh, president Coldwell Banker Real Estate Affiliate Business

