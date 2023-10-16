COLDWELL BANKER REALTY PRESIDENT AND CEO KAMINI LANE HONORED WITH THE HOUSINGWIRE VANGUARD AWARD

News provided by

Coldwell Banker Realty

16 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Kamini Lane Recognized as Trailblazing Leader in Housing Industry

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, has been recognized for her innovative industry leadership as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 HousingWire Vanguard Award. Lane was honored Oct. 10 at the Vanguard Forum at the 2023 HousingWire Annual conference in Austin, Texas.

Continue Reading
Coldwell Banker Realty president and CEO Kamini Lane is named to the prestigious HousingWire 2023 Vanguards list for her exceptional leadership and impact on the real estate industry.
Coldwell Banker Realty president and CEO Kamini Lane is named to the prestigious HousingWire 2023 Vanguards list for her exceptional leadership and impact on the real estate industry.

According to HousingWire, the HW Vanguard Awards program recognizes c-level industry professionals and business leaders who have become experts in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance—those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day. While winners come from various sectors of the housing economy, they all share a common trait: "an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large."

"This award recognizes some of the foremost leaders in the housing industry, including those who are shaping the future of their companies and the industry as a whole. With her forward-thinking approach and focus on long-term growth on behalf of Coldwell Banker Realty's employees, managers and agents, Kamini is well-deserving of this recognition," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Realty.

In early 2023, Lane brought her two decades of experience in marketing, communications and operations to one of the nation's largest real estate brokerages. As president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, she oversees a network of approximately 55,000 affiliated real estate agents across 600 offices in more than 55 markets across the United States. Lane leverages her expertise to drive the future of Coldwell Banker Realty by providing agents with cutting-edge technology and services, enabling consumers to buy and sell homes successfully.

"It is an honor to be named a Vanguard by HousingWire. I believe in three key principles that should guide a successful leader—clarity, transparency and authenticity," said Lane. "I want my team to share a sense of purpose and collaboration, understanding the long-term reasoning behind decisions and feeling free to be themselves and unleash their full potential."

Since joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Lane has spoken at several "Agents of Change" mastermind events designed to drive discussions surrounding equity and inclusion in the housing industry. Additionally, she recently served as a speaker at the Asian Real Estate Association of America's luxury retreat. Lane has been instrumental in spearheading an organizational transition for Coldwell Banker Realty and, under her leadership, the company has thus far recruited more than 4000 agents. Lane, who was previously president of Sotheby's International Realty's company-owned brokerages, was named among HousingWire's Women of Influence in both 2021 and 2023.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 55,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Media Contact:
Kevin J. Guhl, [email protected]
973-407-5916

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

Also from this source

TOP ATLANTA AGENT AND INFLUENCER GLENNDA BAKER JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

TOP ATLANTA AGENT AND INFLUENCER GLENNDA BAKER JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to announce Glennda Baker & Associates has affiliated with its Atlanta office from Ansley Real Estate with...
RACHEL SWANN AND THE SWANN GROUP MAKE MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER

RACHEL SWANN AND THE SWANN GROUP MAKE MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER

Members of The Swann Group, led by Rachel Swann, have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California from Compass. The Swann Group,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.