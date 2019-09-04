Coldwell Banker Reliable has been focused on serving Brooklyn for over a decade, with existing offices in Bay Ridge, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bensonhurst. Coldwell Banker Reliable affiliated agents have also been serving the Harlem community successfully for years, but without a physical storefront in Manhattan. This new office is a natural expansion for the growing company and will allow the brand to deepen its offerings in Harlem and New York City even further.

The move into the Harlem neighborhood will put the Coldwell Banker franchise right in the heart of one of New York's most culturally rich neighborhoods, known worldwide for its history, heritage and art. Centrally located right next to Harlem's Restaurant Row, the new office is a few minutes' walk from Central Park, Morningside Park, the historic Apollo Theater and Columbia University. The move comes at a time when New Yorkers have a renewed interest in Harlem's cultural and culinary scene and many are looking to move into the area. Over the past year, market trends indicate a five percent increase in median home sales price in Harlem.1

Many Coldwell Banker Reliable affiliated agents already live in Harlem and are intimately familiar with the neighborhood. Their expertise will be invaluable as they guide clients through the property buying, selling or renting process. The new office will give agents the opportunity to provide an elevated level of service to their Manhattan clients and attract new Manhattan clients with the central location.

CLICK TO TWEET: .@CBReliable opens a new office in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood, putting @ColdwellBanker at the center of one of New York's most culturally rich and in-demand neighborhoods https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/coldwell-banker-reliable-announces-new-office-in-new-york-city/ #GenBlue #LeaveYourMark

QUOTES:

"For the Coldwell Banker brand, opening a new office in Harlem is a huge opportunity. It gives our brand an expanded reach into an in-demand and diverse neighborhood and opens the door to further expansion in Upper Manhattan. Coldwell Banker Reliable is the right company to expand into Harlem, their proven track record of growth and success in Brooklyn well positions them to serve Harlem and the surrounding neighborhoods."

- Charlie Young, CEO and President of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"This was the logical next step in our business growth plan. We decided on Harlem because we were already familiar with the neighborhood and community. We've already been serving the people of Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn for over a decade, which has very similar housing options to Harlem, including plenty of beautiful brownstones. We recognize that having an office in Harlem will be an enormous opportunity for our future growth and expansion into Manhattan."

- Joseph T. Hamdan, Broker-Principal of Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate

"What excites me most about our new Harlem office is the atmosphere. There is no denying the neighborhood's rich diversity and culture, including its proximity to world-class eateries, businesses and attractions. Harlem boasts a historic legacy, vibrant culture and grand architecture. In real estate, location is still king and a Harlem office is a jewel in the crown."

- Sharif Henry, Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 92,000 affiliated sales professionals in 3,100 offices across 44 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The brand's mission is to empower their people to leave their mark on the world of real estate. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise and honesty since its beginnings in 1906. The brand embraces four core values: home, awesomeness, ingenuity and excellence. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward with big data and smart home expertise. Coldwell Banker Real Estate was the first real estate brand to harness the power of big data; the CBx Technology Suite uses predictive analytics and machine learning to analyze markets, target buyers and sellers and provide agents with a simple platform to create unique and effective marketing plans for each listing. The brand was named among the 2018 and 2019 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker Real Estate give the Gen Blue® network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker®, the Coldwell Banker logo, Gen Blue® and the Gen Blue Experience® are registered services marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

1. From Trulia.com, Real Estate Data for Harlem, NY

Media Inquiries:





Carla Hayes Rachel Braude Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate 973.407.5726 413.695.7721 carla.hayes@cbhomeoffice.com RBraude@gscommunications.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.coldwellbanker.com

