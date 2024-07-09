Coldwell Banker Warburg Welcomes New and Returning Agents and Brokers

Bill Kowalczuk & David Harris return to CBW, Sean Adu-Gyamfi and Guy Hobson join the firm.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg (CBW), the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that agent David Harris and broker Bill Kowalczuk have returned to CBW after brief stints at other brokerages, and that the company is also welcoming broker Sean Adu-Gyamfi and agent Guy Hobson .

Bill Kowalczuk, Guy Hobson, David Harris, Sean Adu-Gyamfi

"Having Bill Kowalczuk and David Harris rejoin our team is a testament to the strength and reputation of our firm," said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President of Coldwell Banker Warburg. "Their return underscores our commitment to providing top-tier experience and service to our clients. I am thrilled to welcome Sean to our firm and eager to see what the future holds."

Harris originally joined CBW in November 2022 and left in February of this year. He returned to CBW and its wide-ranging support system, which comprises marketing, PR, and leadership accessibility, to further power him toward his sales goals. Kowalczuk is a veteran broker with more than $500 million in sales over a 26-year period and returned for similar reasons.

"I've always felt very supported at CBW. The communication is always on point, which helps things get done more quickly and efficiently," Kowalczuk said. "And because CBW is a boutique firm, we (agents and brokers) all share our knowledge with each other. The interaction — everyone grows from it." Kowalczuk and Hobson have also affiliated their New Jersey licenses with Coldwell Banker.

Harris agrees. "I have never experienced a culture where, from management to operations, to the agents — they all want and work to see you succeed," Harris said. "No one is more competitive than me. I get up every day intending to be the best agent, but so does everyone else at CBW and we do it with grace, not animosity. That's rare."

Adu-Gyamfi is a celebrated broker with more than 15 years of sales experience and previously co-founded Mantus Real Estate. "I am elated to be joining the Coldwell Banker Warburg family, a firm renowned for its long-standing history and reputation in the NYC Real Estate market," Adu-Gyamfi said. "The firm's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, combined with its approachable and strategic leadership, marketing expertise, and, most importantly, support, aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to the firm's tradition of excellence and white-glove service to all of our clients navigating the world of NYC real estate and beyond!"

Along with the return of Kowalczuk and Harris, and the addition of Adu-Gyamfi and Hobson, Coldwell Banker Warburg has also recently welcomed several new agents and brokers with a diverse range of industry experience, including David Sokolowski and Josue Gonzalez .

About Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. Coldwell Banker Warburg is led by Regional Vice President Kevelyn Guzman, who took the reins at the beginning of 2024. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Contact: Jesse Kent

Coldwell Banker Warburg

[email protected]

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Warburg