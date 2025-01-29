Coldwell Banker Warburg's DUMBO Office Welcomes Broker Jacob Wood

Wood joins CBW from Elliman and has closed nearly 100 transactions in ten years.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg (CBW), the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is pleased to announce that broker Jacob Wood is joining the firm. Wood has closed 95 transactions over his ten-year real estate career, totaling more than $83 million in sales. He will work out of CBW's new office in DUMBO .

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacob Wood to Coldwell Banker Warburg. As an experienced broker with a solid book of business and a proven track record, Jacob's dedication to his clients and expertise in the market make him an exceptional addition to our talented, driven team," said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President at Coldwell Banker Warburg. "We look forward to supporting his continued success here at CBW."

Wood has made a name for himself for balancing an unyielding work ethic and savvy marketing acumen while also being a reputable, polished professional. His greatest strengths are his marketing abilities — Wood is known for utilizing innovative video and social media marketing tactics, custom websites, and other tactics to maximize properties' exposure and secure his clients the best possible deal. He also excels at using his network of contractors, designers, and stagers to uncover the hidden value in lived-in homes.

"I came to CBW to take advantage of their outstanding agent and client services. Their leadership team has fostered a culture where agents are supported up and down the organization, with every professional in every department wholly accessible and committed to agent success," said Jacob Wood. "The firm is poised for significant growth, especially in Brooklyn, and I'm chomping at the bit to be a big part of it."

