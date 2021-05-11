Coldwell Banker Welcomes Four New Affiliated Companies Under Inclusive Ownership Program

MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced today that four new brokerages joined the brand as part of the Inclusive Ownership program. This industry-first franchise approach, first announced in February 2020, was created to help increase representation of minority, women, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry.

Coldwell Banker Companies that Joined through the Inclusive Ownership Program

Company Location Owner(s) NEW! Coldwell Banker CK Mann Realty Madison, Ala. Kathy Mann NEW! Coldwell Banker Envision Real Estate New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Evania Nichols NEW! Coldwell Banker Splendor Realty Lauderhill, Fla. Sharon McLennon NEW! Coldwell Banker Uplife Realty Kansas City, Mo. Meredith Vertreese

Company Location Owner(s) Coldwell Banker Action Holdings Grand Island, Neb. Amber Schuppan Coldwell Banker Commercial Global 1 Snellville, Ga. Ray Mokhberi Coldwell Banker Commercial Northland Flagstaff, Ariz. Becky McBride Coldwell Banker EvenBay Real Estate Boardman, Ohio and Warren, Ohio Janice Stevens, Michael Stevens, Forrest Kobayashi Coldwell Banker Hometown Real Estate Lake Worth, Fla. Nancy Uhlman Coldwell Banker Lewis & Associates Springfield, Mo. Michelle Lewis and Jessie Gilliland Coldwell Banker Omni Group Santa Ana, Calif. Tina Marie and Rich Hernandez Coldwell Banker Pickett Fences Realty Land O'Lakes, Fla. Booker Pickett Coldwell Banker Signature Oxford, Miss. Martin and Barbara Mesecke Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate Allegan, Mich. Carol and Randy Sneller

As part of the program, each new eligible brokerage that affiliates with the Coldwell Banker brand will not pay an initial franchise fee for the Main Office and will receive financial incentives to support diverse business owners in the critical first year of business. Benefits include the ability to receive up to $100,000 of funding, a discounted royalty fee in the first year of operation, education, and mentorship opportunities. Owners will also receive membership and conference registration for an industry partner group of choice, such as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Asian Real Estate Association of America, and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

The brand has welcomed 14 companies under this program, since launching it in February 2020. Some of the newly affiliated owners join the Coldwell Banker brand with many years of experience in their local communities as independent brokerage owners, others are starting fresh in the real estate industry altogether and are ready to guide clients home. This diverse group of affiliates encompasses Asian-American, African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and women entrepreneurs who represent cities and towns of all sizes across the continental United States.

Learn more about the Inclusive Ownership program with Coldwell Banker by visiting www.coldwellbanker.com/diversity.

QUOTES:

"When we unveiled this initiative a year ago, it couldn't have launched at a more crucial time as a demand for equality of opportunity in the nation reached an all-time high. Ensuring that our entrepreneurs and affiliated agents feel represented, understood and supported is a top priority at Coldwell Banker, and we are proud to welcome the four newest brokerages. I look forward to the mutual learning and impact to come as these new affiliates enrich our network as much as our network enriches their businesses. Diverse ownership will change the industry for the better – and the change begins with us. We hope this program will set a standard for what the future will look like in real estate."

- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"The Inclusive Ownership program continues to expand with the addition of these inspiring new leaders! Representation at the owner level increases the knowledge, respect and understanding of needs in our business and client base. We look forward to bringing in more affiliates through this program and are hopeful that the strides we make to further Coldwell Banker's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion will reflect in the real estate industry in its entirety."

- Liz Gehringer, COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"When I heard about the opportunity to join Coldwell Banker through the Inclusive Ownership program, I knew I had to go for it. I have been an independent broker since 2009 and as a busines owner, it would take a lot of time and money to build the tools that Coldwell Banker offers. I am especially drawn to the ethics and integrity of this brand, as well as the resources and mentorship it provides. There is a huge gap between African American and white homeownership. Education and representation at the broker level are important so more African Americans – and people from other diverse groups – can see themselves as homeowners, but also as real estate professionals."

- Kathy Mann, broker owner, Coldwell Banker CK Mann Realty

CLICK TO TWEET:

We are thrilled to welcome four new brokerages to the @ColdwellBanker family through the Inclusive Ownership program! Get to know the latest additions here: https://blog.coldwellbanker.com/new-inclusive-ownership-affiliates/

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 96,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2021 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join .

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow Kristin Cockerham Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 240.818.1434 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Related Links

www.realogy.com

