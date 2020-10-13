Coldwell Banker's The Jills Zeder Group Celebrates its Vibrant Evolution with a Robust Rebrand

The new look is incorporated into the group's website at JillsZeder.com ; social media pages including Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram pages for Miami Beach and Coral Gables ; ads, marketing materials and signage.

When they joined forces in March 2019 to create The Jills Zeder Group, longtime luxury real estate standouts Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder and their families created a new era of expertise, innovation and professionalism in the industry. They combined two generations among three families, developing a vibrant and cohesive culture.

With Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, Eber's sister Felise Eber, and Zeder's children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen, The Jills Zeder Group has deep roots in the Miami-Dade community and is known for its global reach.

The Jills Zeder Group specializes in multimillion-dollar high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property from Pinecrest to Golden Beach, and all areas in between. It is the No. 1 team in Miami, No. 1 team in Florida, and No. 2 team across the nation, as announced in the 2020 Real Trends, published in The Wall Street Journal.

Quotes:

"This rebrand is literally a symbol of our three families coming together to bring incredible service to luxury buyers and sellers," said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group.

"Combining over four decades of experience, extraordinary real estate expertise, and superior business savvy, we form a luxury real estate powerhouse that is unmatched in Miami-Dade," said Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group.

"With years of real estate prowess, intimate knowledge of Miami's most sought-after neighborhoods, and the marketing skills to excel in the digital landscape, we are happy to launch this rebrand," said Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group.

About The Jills Zeder Group

The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $5 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and 6,400 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

