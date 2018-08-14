Cole Haan Announces Collaboration with Celebrity Stylists

These three renowned stylists brought a unique and specialized purview to six iconic Cole Haan silhouettes, through which a final collection of 16 stunning designs were created. Karla Welch, applied her design aesthetic which blends modern minimalism, structured sophistication and effortless cool in the customization and design of each silhouette to create a chic capsule featuring the Vesta pump - a favorite style that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Erin Walsh, known for bringing an elegant editor's eye to every look, used the Vesta pump as a foundation to integrate the whimsical style she's famous for. Finally, Simone Harouche, a stylist who has been credited with creating some of pop culture's most iconic looks, worked with Cole Haan to re-imagine the GrandExpløre All-Terrain Hiker.

Cole Haan's Fall 2018 collection transcends the everyday, integrating both functionality and elegance, with unique details and luxe materials, including proprietary technology in their Vesta Pump heel silhouettes. The sleek yet stylish footwear supports a multifaceted and fast-moving lifestyle, similar to the ones Welch, Walsh, and Harouche lead, and will give the Cole Haan woman an elegant option of their iconic styles.

On the collaboration, Karla Welch shares, "Cole Haan was wonderful to work with- they have been completely supportive partners. I enjoy process and like being able to take on new projects from start to finish. That's very fulfilling creatively." Meanwhile, Erin Walsh notes, "working with a brand like Cole Haan was wonderfully sensical because they have this classic DNA and are loyal to their customers but are also not afraid to innovate, and for me that combination is extraordinary. It's exciting. And finding the way to tell new stories within the classics is where it gets really fun from a creative point of view."

Lastly, of the partnership with Cole Haan, Simone Harouche said, "as a stylist and costume designer, I enjoyed working with the Cole Haan team using keen attention to detail by making subtle but strong choices to re-invent these styles, especially with my GrandExpløre All-Terrain Hiker."

"We were thrilled to partner with these extraordinary celebrity stylists to reimagine these styles for Fall. The unique approach and point of view each woman brought to the collaboration resulted in a robust collection of Cole Haan styles that have been reinvented for a new generation of Cole Haan female consumers," says David Maddocks, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Business Development.

The Cole Haan Stylist Collaboration is available on www.ColeHaan.com, Cole Haan's Rock Center store in New York City, Cole Haan's Century City store in Los Angeles and in Japan at Cole Haan Ginza and www.ColeHaan.co.jp. The women's footwear collection including 3.ZERØGRAND, Vesta Pumps and GrandExpløre All-Terrain Hikers, range from $170-$270.

