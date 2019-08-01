Cole Haan Announces Launch Of Grand Ambition

Grand Ambition takes everything the world knows about footwear craftsmanship and reinvents it. Each piece of the collection is infused with the brand's innovative design that provides maximum comfort and a superior feel for the woman who is ready to step up and get the job done. Cole Haan collaborated with the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Biomechanics Laboratory to create this groundbreaking collection that is unlike any other women's footwear line. Each shoe is complete with an anatomical, molded, GRANDFØAM footbed for superior comfort and flexibility, upper materials for a contoured fit to every foot, and engineering that redistributes weight to propel her as she paves the way for future generations. The collection is available in an array of silhouettes – sneakers, skimmers, pumps, booties, and more – to ensure she never has to choose comfort over style.

The collection also introduces Cole Haan's newly elevated handbags that complement any modern woman's fast-paced lifestyle. Featuring satchels, bucket bags, backpacks and crossbody bags that are beautifully crafted with superior leathers and neoprenes, Grand Ambition handbags provide ultimate durability and functionality that transition perfectly from a day in the office to a night out. In addition to smooth, luxe leathers, each silhouette incorporates multiple interior pockets for organization and water-repellent interior linings to get her to her next destination without pause.

Cole Haan's Chief Creative Officer, Scott Patt, notes, "Grand Ambition is breaking the mold and creating a new standard for women's dress footwear and handbags. The collection has been thoughtfully designed, crafted and engineered for the modern working woman – stylish, comfortable, versatile, and affordable yet luxurious with the capacity to accompany her and her extraordinary path."

The Grand Ambition Collection will be available on www.ColeHaan.com and in US and select international Cole Haan stores on August 1, 2019, with additional styles launching in September. The collection is priced from $150-$220 for footwear, and $48-$398 for handbags.

Cole Haan is turning nearly a century of iconic footwear inside out. The name—synonymous with timeless style and detailed craftsmanship since 1928—has become a beacon of big thinking, channeling their storied heritage into inventive engineering of the future. By integrating purposeful technology into both modern and classic designs, the global lifestyle brand has further dedicated itself to enabling their extraordinary customers to look the part and feel the part, while pushing the limits on what shoes (and beyond) can do. The company calls New York City and Greenland, New Hampshire home, but you can find Cole Haan everywhere. Visit ColeHaan.com and follow @ColeHaan.

