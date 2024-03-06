COLE HAAN CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF ZERØGRAND - THE SHOE THAT REDEFINED MEN'S FOOTWEAR - WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF ZERØGRAND REMASTERED

With millions of ZERØGRAND pairs sold and counting, Cole Haan will launch six new editions of ZERØGRAND REMASTERED throughout the year

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, Cole Haan introduced the ZERØGRAND Oxford, a hybrid dress shoe that set a new style and innovation standard that challenged the industry's footwear technology. The original silhouette infused centuries-old broguing details with modern innovation to engineer the lightest and most flexible casual dress shoe Cole Haan had ever created. Ten years of design advancements, millions of pairs sold and the number one volume driver, Cole Haan introduces the next great revolution in men's footwear.

This Spring, Cole Haan , the nearly 100-year-old lifestyle authority, is rolling out its next iteration of the iconic men's ZERØGRAND Oxfords; beginning with the debut of the ZERØGRAND Remastered Wingtip and Plain Toe Oxfords. These all-new designs signify an upcoming milestone for the industry-changing franchise that revolutionized workwear and introduced an entirely new option in the men's footwear category ten years ago.

Since the ZERØGRAND's introduction, Cole Haan has continued to leverage new technologies yielding an exceptional fit, and sleek design to push the ZERØGRAND Oxford beyond the office. In the last decade, the shoe has become a ubiquitous and sought-after style for work and play. The ZERØGRAND Oxford franchise remains a pinnacle expression of innovation for the brand and for style conscious men around the globe.

"In all my years in menswear, I don't think I've ever had a more visceral reaction to a shoe," says Jim Moore, Creative Director at Large at GQ Magazine. "The combined technology and legendary craftsmanship mashed into, not only a comfortable dress shoe but also a new category of lace-up, was a thrilling and disruptive move that completely changed the game on a global scale. Finally, workday footwear could be fun, not stuffy, functional, yet freeing. Cole-Haan ushered in an era of style from the ground up!"

The latest evolution of the shoe – the ZERØGRAND Remastered Oxfords – fuses heritage craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology and features sustainably minded innovation and a streamlined shape for a fresh, modern look. The shoes sit atop the brand's patented FlowerFoam™ sole, made from a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber. In addition to superior design, these new styles offer 40% more cushioning, 16% more flexibility and 51% more forefoot traction than the brand's first ZERØGRAND shoe.

"Cole Haan's nearly 100-year history is steeped in invention and reinvention," says David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "We did just that with the release of the ZERØGRAND in 2014 and, again, with the ZERØGRAND Remastered. The true success of this franchise, however, is well beyond product innovation, but with human innovation. ZERØGRAND has infiltrated men's lives both personally and professionally—this product invented hybrid, years before the workplace went hybrid. Now, that's saying something!"

Stylish and versatile, the ZERØGRAND Remastered Plain Toe Oxford and Wingtip Oxford speak to the way consumers work, play, and live today. Intended for all moments of the day, these multi-functional shoes can be paired with dress and casual pants alike. Few styles have left an indelible mark quite like ZERØGRAND, which speaks to a decade of remastering tradition where the worlds of sneaker culture, high fashion, casualwear and sports combine. Leading up to the official 10-year anniversary of ZERØGRAND in July, the brand will launch a new iteration of the ZERØGRAND Remastered Oxfords every month, each featuring a new take through color, materialization, and innovation.

The new ZERØGRAND Remastered Wingtip and Plain Toe Oxfords are available now on ColeHaan.com and in select U.S. and international stores. The next generation of the classic, the ZERØGRAND Remastered Wingtip Oxford is available in 5 colorways and retails for $220 USD. The ZERØGRAND Remastered Plain Toe Oxford is available in 4 colorways and retails for $200 USD.

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

