COLE HAAN REIMAGINES TRADITION WITH ITS NEW SPRING CAMPAIGN

The February chapter titled, "Master the Art of Walking," introduces Cole Haan's Spring 2024 collection including the new women's Loafer styles and all-new men's ZERØGRAND Remastered Oxfords, iconic silhouettes that feature new elements to equip Cole Haan customers for the way they work, play and live today. For her, the Spring '24 loafers offer today's take on a Cole Haan icon, including intricate braiding, bold color-blocking, and high-shine hardware. The all-new men's ZERØGRAND Remastered Oxfords are Cole Haan's latest innovation in its best-selling ZERØGRAND franchise, the industry changing shoe that has left an indelible mark in men's fashion and workwear, now engineered with FlowerFoam™, the brand's sustainably minded outsole compound created with a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber.

"Cole Haan's legacy of style is rooted in our tradition of craftsmanship, design, and innovation. But that's not what makes us iconic," says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "We believe traditions begin with the courage to take something existing and give it new life. With this campaign, as with our products, we continue to inspire our customers, both existing and new, to see things in a new light and celebrate life's everyday moments."

American supermodel, Grace Elizabeth, takes center stage in the brand's "Reimagine Tradition" campaign. Behind the lens, Cole Haan enlisted multi-award-winning creative agency General Idea, led by Ian Schatzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of General Idea, to conceptualize the brand's vision as well as renowned fashion photographer and director, Theo Wenner, and influential stylist, Alice Goddard. Upcoming Spring campaign chapters include March's "Dress for the After Party" and April's "Refresh the Morning Routine," juxtaposing the new monthly product arrivals in unconventional settings, with additional chapters to be released this Summer.

"The Season honors the brand's foundational idea of 'respect the past enough to reinvent it'," says Ian Schatzberg of General Idea. "The campaign, 'Reimagine Tradition', invites the world to reconsider the rules with an elevated storyline that embodies a new Cole Haan generation – one that reinvigorates the old, is future-focused and always puts a twist on the expected."

The first chapter of Cole Haan's Spring 2024 collection and "Reimagine Tradition" campaign is available now on colehaan.com and in select U.S. and international stores starting today. Featured February styles include the all-new men's ZERØGRAND Remastered Oxfords and women's Loafer Collection. The ZERØGRAND Remastered Plain Toe Oxford is available in 4 colorways and retails for $200 USD while the ZERØGRAND Remastered Wingtip Oxford is available in 5 colorways and retails for $220 USD. The new Women's Loafer Collection comprises 3 silhouettes available in multiple colorways: the Christyn Penny Loafers, Chelby Mule, and Channon Tassel Loafers, and ranges in price from $228-$248 USD.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

