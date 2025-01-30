COLE HAAN OPENS ITS LATEST NYC STORE IN NEW YORK'S HISTORIC FLATIRON DISTRICT

Nestled within a 1904 neo-Renaissance landmark building, the 1,622-square-foot retail space represents the evolution of Cole Haan's premium retail expression. Seamlessly blending the brand's iconic footwear and accessories, rooted in both modern innovation and timeless style, the open floor plan offers an immersive shopping experience inviting customers to explore Cole Haan's diverse collections across lifestyle, sport, and dress categories.

"New York has long been a key and successful market for Cole Haan, and we're excited to open a new store in this vibrant city in the iconic Flatiron District," said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan. "This next step in our brand and retail journey offers a unique opportunity to engage with both long-time and new customers allowing us to share our most innovative products and classic designs in one of the world's most inspiring neighborhoods."

The new Cole Haan store features striking floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, creating an inviting and airy atmosphere. Herringbone wood flooring, mosaic tiles, aged iron chandeliers, and 360 custom-built shelving envelope the expansive space. This seamless blend of light and design creates a comfortable, welcoming environment that bridges the brand's heritage with its forward-thinking approach, offering a holistic shopping experience that celebrates both craftsmanship and modernity. Artwork throughout features macro shots of NYC's Flatiron building, color stories, and architectural shots juxtaposed alongside Cole Haan innovation product and archival design details.

The store opening also serves as a preview for Cole Haan's Spring 2025 campaign and new collections, set to launch in early February. New product in Men's includes ØriginalGrand™ Energyweave Oxfords, which features a FlowerFlex™ sole, the brand's latest innovation, with multi-directional flexibility and traction. The ØriginalGrand™ Energyweave Oxford is re-engineered with Cole Haan's new energy rebound cushioning compound to absorb shock and propel forward. Customers will also find Men's favorites like the best-selling ØriginalGrand™ 2.0, ZERØGRAND™ Remastered, and GrandPrø series, as well as dress classics such oxfords and loafers.

In women's, new styles include the Georgie Ballet and Graclyn MaryJane Ballet Flats, designed for both comfort and versatility. Both styles are crafted to gently hug the foot and are engineered to mimic natural motion. The molded outsoles provide enhanced grip and traction, making the flats flexible, foldable, and packable - perfect for the daily, city commute. In handbags, the Carolyn Foldover Tote offers a minimalist design with multiple wearing options. Made from supple leather, the tote features a braided top handle for textural detail and a crossbody strap, allowing it to be worn as a tote, crossbody, or clutch, offering season-spanning versatility.

The store officially opens its doors at 142 5th Ave in New York, NY on January 30th, 2025. Hours include 10AM to 7PM Monday - Saturday and 11AM to 6PM Sunday. To find a Cole Haan store location, customers can find the extensive list of international distributors and websites on colehaan.com.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

PRESS CONTACT

The Lede Company

[email protected]

Cole Haan

[email protected]

SOURCE Cole Haan