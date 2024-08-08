COLE HAAN REIMAGINES THE 9-5 WITH BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCTS FOR FALL 2024

The women's 1928 Collection celebrates the brand's heritage with timeless silhouettes rooted in Cole Haan's legacy of craft, innovation, and design. The offering highlights textures, colors, and techniques from the brands archives, from elegant animal embossing to their signature, hand-woven Genevieve Weave. The first installment of the collection launches today, with additional styles launching through October, and showcases day-to-night, made for walking styles such as a statement loafer, confident pumps, power boots, iconic flats, and elegant handbags that are the seasons must-have front of closet staples. Each shoe in the capsule features an innovative outsole and plush cushioning that feels as luxurious as they look. The meticulously crafted handbags are versatile with clever function and include an inspired-by-the archives tote bag, softly structured shoulder bags, decadently designed evening clutches, and a beautifully refined carryall shopper. Pricing for the collection ranges from $168-$548 USD.

For men, Cole Haan debuts a revolutionary leap in footwear technology. Over a decade ago, the brand introduced the premier collision of performance and dress with the first ØriginalGrand Oxford. Now, the most celebrated OG hybrid takes a bold leap forward. Reimagined from the inside out, the all-new ØriginalGrand 2.0 Wingtip and Oxfords feature the brands revolutionary SKYWEAVE™ Cushioning System, an intricate new outsole that features hundreds of biomimetically engineered trusses for astonishing spring-like comfort and stability right where you need it, delivering a smooth ride from morning to evening. The new ØriginalGrand 2.0 Oxford features a modern perforated brogue upper and is available in 5 colorways, while the ØriginalGrand 2.0 Wingtip Oxford comes in 4 colorways. Both styles are available now and priced at $230 USD.

"With this portfolio of breakthrough products, Cole Haan is, yet again, setting the standard for innovation in hybrid dress products—while simultaneously delivering some of the most beautiful, crafted women's footwear that has a direct lineage to the legendary Cole Haan reputation for timelessness and quality," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "The Fall collection is designed to outfit our best customers with everything they need from day to night and from work to weekend and all of life's moments in between."

The Fall 2024 "Reimagine Tradition" campaign, the third installment brought to life with General Idea, a next-generation and award-winning creative agency, as well as the newest product offering are live now on ColeHaan.com and in select U.S. and International stores.

