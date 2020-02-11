Colepepper Plumbing shares tips to keep shower and bath drains clean and clear from clogs

"A clogged shower drain can be frustrating, but most clogs are simple to fix on your own – without getting up to your elbows in all the unpleasant material that collects down there or spending money on a call to a plumber that you didn't have to make," said Mitch Kenney, owner of Colepepper Plumbing. "In addition, there are some signs that can help you take action before the drain backs all the way up. And even better, there are some easy ways to stay a step ahead and prevent clogs from happening in the first place."

Colepepper suggests following these recommendations for to prevent or fix most bath and shower clogs:

Keep it clean: A metal mesh screen can catch hair, soap and other solid material that would otherwise collect inside the drain. Avoid oil-based cleaning or personal products in the shower, and be just as careful with what you pour down the bathtub drain as you would be with the kitchen sink or toilet.

Stay ahead of the drain: Pour a tea kettle of boiling water down the drain once a month, or if you notice the drain slowing. The hot water can break up material collecting inside the drain. Half a cup of baking soda added to the water will absorb any odors that are building.

Don't add chemicals: If you do encounter a full clog, try hot water and baking soda first. If that doesn't work, try a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. Avoid plumbing snakes, which can scratch the interior of your pipes, and commercial chemical cleaners, which are caustic and a health hazard, even when used according to instructions.

"You can't prevent organic material from going down the drain, or stop minerals and other elements from accumulating in your pipes," Kenney said. "But you can take steps to keep the buildup to a minimum. And using some safe, simple household concoctions to flush out the drain and pipes on a regular basis keeps you ahead of the gross stuff that gets down there."

Any clogs that can't be cleared by following these steps could indicate a more serious problem. In that case, schedule a professional inspection with a trusted local plumbing expert like Colepepper. For more information, call (619) 838-1322 or visit www.colepepperplumbing.com.

