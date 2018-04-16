Colgate and Michael Phelps Continue to Spread the Save Water Message This Earth Day

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8303051-colgate-michael-phelps-save-water-earth-day-2018/

Colgate's goal is to bring attention to water scarcity and help save water through initiatives that include the following:

"Save Water" with the Google Assistant: Colgate developed an Action for the Google Assistant called "Save Water by Colgate." Users with a Google Home, or compatible smart speaker, can learn water facts, conservation tips or even ask to hear the sound of running water to "replace" the sound while brushing with the faucet off. The Action is now available to anyone with a Google Home device by saying, "Hey Google, talk to Save Water by Colgate." This feature is also available to Amazon Alexa users when users say "Alexa, enable Save Water."

Colgate created a water-activated drain sticker that reveals the reminder "Turn off the Faucet" when it comes in contact with water. Now available exclusively at Walmart, the Save Water sticker is included when purchasing a Colgate Total Toothpaste special pack. Phelps and Family Social Media Reminders: The Phelps family will continue to encourage their social media followers to turn off the faucet while brushing to save up to eight gallons of water a day3.

"While I retired from swimming two years ago, water is still very much a big part of my life and is a big part of all our lives," Phelps said. "This Earth Day, I want to encourage all of us to help do our part in preserving water because every drop does count. Join us by simply turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth. It's a small step that we can all do together to make a huge difference and a big impact on the world.."

Additional information on the Colgate Save Water campaign is available at EveryDropCounts.Colgate.com or by searching for #EveryDropCounts on social media platforms.

About Colgate®

Colgate is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

About Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history, capturing a total of 28 medals including a record-setting 23 gold medals, over the course of five Olympic Games. Phelps utilized his performance bonus for winning eight gold medals at 2008 Beijing Games to establish the Michael Phelps Foundation. Committed to growing the sport of swimming, the Foundation addresses the need for water-safety through its signature program – im – available through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics International. The most decorated swimmer in World Championships history, Phelps launched his own competitive swimwear brand – MP – in partnership with Aqua Sphere in 2014. He has published two autobiographies – No Limits: The Will to Success and Beneath the Surface – that were New York Times and USA Today best sellers, as well as published one children's book – How to Train with a T-Rex and Win Eight Gold Medals. He is a highly regarded mental health advocate and inspirational speaker, sharing his message of "Dream, Plan, Reach" with audiences ranging from children to business executives.

