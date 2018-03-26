Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America's Youth

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8292751-colgate-sloane-stephens-foundation-serving-up-smiles/

The National Institute of Health reports that tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children, yet is also completely preventable with proper oral care habits. For many families without education about oral care or access to biannual professional dental visits, these healthy habits are often never formed.

Similarly, The Sloane Stephens Foundation — launched in 2013 by the tennis champion and her family — is dedicated to inspiring a love of physical fitness in children who often lack structured physical education in school. Together, these two organizations are dedicated to supporting children who need it most.

"Since, I was young, I was given a love of tennis and physical activity – something that's always brought a smile to my face. I'm excited to partner with Colgate to educate the next generation about healthy habits, from exercise to tooth-brushing," Stephens said.

Individuals can help serve up even more smiles by sharing the campaign's bit.ly/BSBFServingUpSmiles on their social media channels with the hashtag #ServingUpSmiles on or before August 15, 2018. For every share, Colgate will donate $1 to The Sloane Stephens Foundation to further support healthy habits among children1.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

About Sloane Stephens Foundation

The Sloane Stephens Foundation assists in developing a constructive future for young people by providing educational opportunities and encouraging healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition, and participation in physical fitness activities. The foundation strives to cultivate a new generation of tennis players, and to help empower children around the world to dream big and achieve on and off the court. Through nationally recognized after school curricula, college preparatory programs and exciting Net Gen tennis, the Sloane Stephens Foundation offers underserved students the additional tools necessary to achieve in and out of the classroom. http://sloanestephensfoundation.org

1 No purchase required. Between March 19, 2018 and August 15, 2018, Colgate-Palmolive will donate $1.00 to the Sloane Stephens Foundation for each share the video content receives on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Google+ with #ServingUpSmiles, for a total minimum donation of $15,000 and a maximum donation of $30,000.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colgate-bright-smiles-bright-futures-educational-program-and-the-sloane-stephens-foundation-serve-up-smiles-to-americas-youth-300619278.html

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

