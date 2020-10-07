Colgate Celebrates Optimism In Action With New Nationwide Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Colgate, the brand committed to taking care of healthy smiles for 145 years, announces a new national campaign focused on championing individuals who are putting optimism into action and building a future we can all smile about.

The Colgate Optimism Project will identify people who are working on projects to improve the world and provide valuable mentorship and coaching from experts in optimism, business and entrepreneurship, as well as the possibility to secure grant funding to help actualize and further their ideas.

According to a national study conducted by Colgate, Americans are struggling to stay positive. Gen Z, those under age 24 and who are one of the biggest and most diverse segments of the population, are the most pessimistic of any age group. However, a majority of Gen Z would like to adopt a more optimistic attitude. In fact, when asked, 8 in 10 believe they have the power to choose optimism and put optimism into action supporting their desire and willingness to change and make an impact. Still, despite their increased desire to choose optimism, members of Gen Z have fewer opportunities to put optimism in action, according to the study. In fact, this year, three quarters of Gen Z Americans forfeited major life opportunities (education, career, collaboration) and more than 80 percent report having zero opportunities to work together to make an impact in their communities, despite three quarters believing it's important to do so.

"Facing such uncertainty in our daily lives, it's hard for many people to overcome negative feelings. We believe optimism is our best defense to defeat pessimism and improve our world," said Dana Medema, General Manager of Oral Care in North America. "Optimism drives progress. A smile can trigger a complete change in outlook. Importantly, a healthy smile is also important to your overall health, protecting us from systemic diseases and other problems. In many ways, it is 'a smile a day that will keep the doctor away.'"

As part of the program, Colgate is partnering with experts such as Dr. Deepika Chopra, known as the Optimism Doctor, who will help inform ways everyone can take optimism in action – as well as lead virtual workshops for Colgate Optimism Project members before the end of the year. Special guest speakers will be John Burns (entrepreneur and co-founder of Icon Talks) and Jonah Stillman (Gen Z expert) who will share how they're harnessing the power of optimism to create positive change and help members amplify their projects.

"Clinical research shows optimism can have a positive impact on mental and physical health and that optimism is a muscle that we can learn how to strengthen every day through our actions," said Dr. Deepika Chopra. "Although Gen Z has encountered considerable setbacks, research shows they believe optimism is a choice. During this unprecedented year, it's especially vital to celebrate and champion optimists who have taken the initiative to develop ideas that positively impact others."

Colgate, the brand found in more homes than any other, wants to give people more reasons to smile through its Optimism Project. To learn more about how Colgate is championing optimism in action through the power of a smile, visit the Colgate Optimism Hub at Colgate.com/optimism.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver strong, consistent business results and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

CONTACT: Cathleen Koo

[email protected]

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company