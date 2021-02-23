Colgate Launches The Bright Smiles Kids Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A toothy tune, a dental dish or a scientific smile? Anything is possible in Colgate's Bright Smiles Kids Awards, which will unleash the creativity of young people to inspire healthy dental habits and celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month.

Hosted by Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF)®, Colgate's children's oral health education initiative, the Bright Smiles Kids Awards is accepting entries from groups of children – ages 6-14 – who submit videos, or slide presentations of musical, scientific, artistic, journalistic, technology-focused, culinary or other projects highlighting the importance of oral health. Children must be enrolled in schools, clubs, after school programs or activities hosted by formal organizations. Submissions will be reviewed by local advisory panels, and grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded to the schools or organizations supporting winners in Colgate BSBF's nine regions. A first-place national award winner and two runners-up – eligible for up to $5,000 in grants – will be determined by a live public vote at the Bright Smiles Kids Awards event presented virtually in May.

Entries should include a video or slide presentation, up to two minutes long, that showcases and describes the project. All entries require the signed support of a school or formal organization. They must also be submitted to the Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards website, https://bit.ly/colgatekidsawards . YouTube video URLs will also be accepted.

In announcing the award, Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate's Vice President Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs, said: "Looking at the world through the eyes of children, there are limitless opportunities to inspire the change we want to see in the world. Colgate understands that good oral health is one of the building blocks to a bright future. We are enlisting children to help raise awareness, encourage their friends and families to maintain healthy teeth and gums, and pursue a Zero Cavity Future."

The deadline for submitting entries to the Bright Smiles Kids Awards is March 19, 2021. Terms and conditions for the program and additional information are available on the awards website and via https://bit.ly/bska-rules-regulations .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver strong, consistent business results and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures

Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures provides free oral health education, dental screenings, and treatment referrals to children ages 1-12 in underserved areas. Through its mobile dental van program, award-winning in-school oral health curriculum, and grass-roots efforts, BSBF has reached more than 1.3 million children in more than 80 countries around the world.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

