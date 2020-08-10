Colgate® Optic White® Launches New Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Key product benefits include:

Easy and effective whitening while you sleep.

Teeth whitening pen removes 15 years of stains in just 1 week.*

Designed for no tooth sensitivity, during or after the whitening process.

"We know that our consumers want easy-to-use, hassle free whitening solutions that really work, which is why we created the Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen," said Bill van de Graaf, Vice President of Marketing North America. "We're excited to add this fast-acting treatment to our portfolio of teeth whitening products."

The Colgate® Optic White® Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen (MSRP: $24.99) is available online and at most major retailers nationwide.

*when used as directed; two weeks of treatment is recommended for best results

About Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, EltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit https://www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

Press Contact:

Heidi Donato

[email protected]

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive