Colgate® Optic White® Partners with Actress and Entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar to Share Her Tips to Juggling a Healthy Work-Life Balance

"I'm always running around, and I really don't have time for products that don't work, and the key for me is consistency," said Sarah. "For years I've been using the same toothpaste brand - Colgate Optic White High Impact toothpaste. It's not your ordinary whitening toothpaste – it contains hydrogen peroxide which goes below the surface to deeply whiten. Let me tell you, it really works!"

The partnership kicked off with a media day in New York City where Sarah discussed her daily beauty and health regimen, passion for her baked goods business and the excitement of returning to acting where she will star in the dramedy, Other People's Houses, as well as a new limited series Sometimes I Lie, which she is executive producing along with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Sarah is always seen wearing a warm, glowing smile that truly brightens a room," said Greg Ross, General Manager, Oral Care, North America at Colgate-Palmolive. "We're thrilled to have Sarah join the Colgate family and attest to the real results she's seen with Optic White products."

Sarah's advice for how to manage a healthy work-life balance include:

Keep your skin glowing

"The key to healthy looking skin is a combination of using topical products and what I put in my body - I drink tons of water. Most importantly, washing my face is a major step in keeping my skin fresh. Not only at night, but before-and-after flights and in between sets to let my face breathe and look fresher."

Apply sunscreen daily, year-round

"Not many people I know use sunscreen as a foundation for makeup, but I use a lightweight moisturizer that includes SPF for a foundation that will make your makeup dewy and flawless. Not only just on sunny days, but every day to keep my skin moist and glowing all year long."

Use products that really work

"I really don't have time for products that don't work, and the key for me is consistency. I have some products that I've been using for years, and one of them is my toothpaste – Colgate Optic White High Impact. It isn't ordinary whitening toothpaste. It has hydrogen peroxide – a key ingredient that goes below the surface to deeply whiten teeth. I've been using it for years, and it is whitening that works. I love it!"

A healthy diet leads to a healthy lifestyle

"I eat fresh, organic and local. While some may think this is an expensive lifestyle, there are ways to make fresh food at an affordable price. This truly is a passion of mine, which is why I decided to start a business in 2015 to bring families together in the kitchen and start baking healthier. Fitness also plays a large role in keeping me on a healthy track. I don't work out as much as I used to but Pilates is still a passion of mine that I do from time-to-time."

For additional information on Colgate Optic White products and where to purchase, please visit https://www.colgate.com/en-us/products/optic-white .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL_C

About Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winning actress known for her starring roles in film and television. In October 2015, Gellar stepped into a new role as entrepreneur, co-founding the organic modern baking company Foodstirs. She is also the Author of Stirring Up Fun with Food, filled with over 100 recipes and food-crafting ideas to be creative in the kitchen. Off screen, Gellar lends her time and support to child and hunger organizations as an advocate and activist. She works closely with No Kid Hungry and Good+ Foundation and is one of the UN Women's 6 Champions for Innovation.

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

http://www.colgatebsbf.com

