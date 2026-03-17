Colgate Optic White Unveils Its Most Advanced Whitening Formula: The New Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste

New and Improved Toothpaste Introduces Innovative ActivShine Technology, Revealing A Next-Level Shine

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate® Optic White®, a leader in oral care and teeth whitening, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the NEW Colgate® Optic White® Pro Series Toothpaste. As an evolution of the original formula, it is clinically proven to achieve visibly whiter teeth in just three days.1

Powered by Hydrogen Peroxide Complex, Colgate's unique formulation of hydrogen peroxide, this toothpaste dissolves 15 years of deep-set stains when brushing twice daily for two weeks.

The new and improved Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste, now with ActivShine Technology.

The Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste is designed to remove both surface-level and deep-set stains – reaching where your toothbrush can't and whitening teeth from the inside out. Surface-level stains are discolorations found on the outer layer of the tooth enamel, while deep-set stains are deeper discolorations within the tooth structure that are traditionally harder to remove.

Colgate's Dual Whitening Technology combines the power of micropolishers, which brush away surface stains and help prevent new ones from forming, with Hydrogen Peroxide Complex, which gently dissolves stains below the surface of teeth. With this technology, the formula is specifically engineered to break down stubborn stains that build up over time from daily habits, such as those caused by coffee, tea, and wine.2

With the introduction of Colgate's proprietary ActivShine Technology, which enhances the brightening and polishing power of the formula, this toothpaste reveals a next-level shine and leaves teeth feeling cleaner and smoother.1

The new and improved Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste offers the highest level of hydrogen peroxide in the line at 5%, which starts whitening after the first brush.

"We know today's consumer is looking for a holistic solution. They want advanced whitening that is not only effective but also achieves a cosmetic, polished finish," says Amy Benford, SVP, IMC & Advanced Advertising. "Our new Colgate Optic White Pro Series toothpaste is the answer. We've paired our HP Complex, which harnesses the stain-dissolving power of hydrogen peroxide, with our new ActivShine Technology to push beyond conventional whitening, helping remove surface stains and dissolve deep-set stains while polishing the enamel. The results are science-backed and deliver that 'wow' moment when you see a bright, glowing smile."

Designed for no sensitivity and daily use, the enamel safe formula offers an effective whitening solution, all from the comfort of your own home

The NEW Colgate Optic White Pro Series Toothpaste is available now at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Amazon, and CVS, with an MSRP of $9.99 for a 3 oz. tube. It will be available in three mint flavors and four variants, including Express White, Enamel Renewal, Vibrant Clean, and High Impact White.

To learn more about Colgate Optic White Pro Series ActivShine Toothpaste, visit the Colgate Whitening Hub, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

1Use as directed.

2as shown in a laboratory study

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Colgate