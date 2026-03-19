In an Age of Pressure, Colgate Reminds a Generation Your Smile Is Your Strength in New Campaign

Poet and bestselling author Josie Balka partners with Colgate to recognize your inner strength and resilience

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate believes a smile is more than an expression. It represents how you choose to face the world. For many Millennials, however, life can feel like a constant balancing act with 74% sharing they feel pressure to always be "on," and 73% admitting they experience self-doubt every single day.1

That's why Colgate is launching the Your Smile Is Your Strength campaign to highlight resilience, self-confidence and the power of a smile. The campaign aims to remind you that the most important smiles are the ones you give yourself.

Your Smile Is Your Strength, a Colgate Story Speed Speed

While juggling careers, caregiving, deadlines and personal ambitions, it's easy to overlook something simple: all the greatness you've already accomplished. This rings true for 78% of people who admit they sometimes forget to recognize their own efforts and inner strength.1

To bring this message to life, Colgate is partnering with poet and bestselling author Josie Balka, whose work encourages self-empowerment and finding courage in everyday moments.

"In today's world, we're all navigating a lot of pressure, and it's easy to get caught up in self-doubt while still trying to show up for others," said Balka. "My new poem celebrates the idea that real strength comes from within, and that a smile can be a powerful reflection of the inner strength it takes to keep going. I'm excited to partner with Colgate to share this much needed message across social media and see others share their own stories of resilience."

To help people remember how much resilience already lives within their smiles, Colgate is launching its own collection of mindfulness content to create moments of reflection. This initiative builds on an important insight that personal care isn't just hygiene, it's a form of self-care, with 93% of consumers viewing their routines as such and 87% believing their daily habits shape their confidence.1

"Confidence for life's big moments often starts with a simple routine. Whether it's a quiet pause to prepare for the day or a final check in the mirror after brushing, small but meaningful moments often unfold in front of the bathroom mirror and Colgate plays a pivotal role in people's daily rituals," said Gavin Du Toit, EVP Marketing, North America. "With Your Smile Is Your Strength, we aim to acknowledge the daily moments of self-doubt people experience and remind them that resilience often starts with how we show up for ourselves."

To access Colgate's custom meditations and learn how self-doubt can transform into resilience, visit the Your Smile Is Your Strength meditation page and Colgate's YouTube page. Stay connected with us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

1Your Smile Is Your Strength survey by Burson Insights, Data & Intelligence (a representative sample of 1,711 adults across the U.S. and Canada), February 2026. Results represent those surveyed who shared an opinion.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

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SOURCE Colgate