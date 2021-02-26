Colgate-Palmolive Launches New Colgate Renewal Focused on Improving Overall Gum Health

Every day, people take steps to help reduce and prevent the signs of aging – but many forget that gums also age. Gum care is often perceived as a specialized need, when in fact the gums are the foundation to a healthy, beautiful smile. Adding Colgate Renewal to your daily routine is a simple step to help prevent gum issues that arise over time and keep smiles healthy into the future.

To celebrate this new launch, Colgate is partnering with longtime actress and model, Brooke Shields and actress, producer, and activist Ana de la Reguera to spread awareness on the importance of proactive gum care. Both celebrities know how important a healthy, beautiful smile is to feeling confident in front of the camera and in their everyday lives - and gums are the foundation to that.

"This is my third partnership with Colgate, and I couldn't be more excited to be back representing a brand I have used my entire life," said Colgate Ambassador, Brooke Shield. "Their products have helped me to feel confident in front of the camera with a healthy, revitalized smile, and I'm thrilled to continue that story with their latest innovation, Colgate Renewal toothpaste."

With a new premium look and feel, Colgate is bringing attention to gum health with wow-worthy packaging and beautiful translucent gel aesthetics that are reflective of a brilliant and healthy smile.

"In this profession, and really in life, it's just as important to proactively take care of my smile the same way I take care of my skin… And taking care of my smile includes taking care of my gums ... they're half of my smile!" said Colgate Ambassador, Ana de la Reguera. "By adding Colgate Renewal toothpaste to my daily routine, I am able to help keep my smile healthy today and into the future."

Colgate Renewal comes in three variants -- Whitening Restoration, Enamel Fortifying and Sensitivity Repair to address your unique smile needs while protecting the health of your gums. Available starting now, Colgate Renewal toothpaste ($6.99 - $9.99 per 3 oz. tube) can be found at most major retailers. Ready to revitalize your smile? Visit www.colgate.com for more information.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

