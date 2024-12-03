Colibri Group Appoints Shravan Goli as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Technology and Education Leader, Goli Will Drive Learning Innovation, Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

Mike Duran to Serve as Executive Chairman

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colibri Group ("Colibri"), a professional education company serving millions of individuals and business customers through over 40 leading brands that offer flexible, online, and in-person learning solutions to licensed professionals, today announced that Shravan Goli has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Goli will succeed current Chairman and CEO Mike Duran, who will resume his role as Executive Chairman. This planned transition marks an exciting new chapter for the Colibri Group, building on the company's strong foundation. Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in technology and education, Mr. Goli brings a proven history of driving innovation, customer engagement, and transformative growth. He has held pivotal roles at leading companies, including Coursera, Dictionary.com, Dice.com, Yahoo!, and Microsoft. As Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at Coursera, he expanded global learning access for millions, led growth in consumer and enterprise markets, and played a key role in the company's successful IPO. His strategic leadership at Dice.com and Dictionary.com drove significant revenue growth and market expansion. Mr. Goli also serves on the board of NETGEAR, supporting its mission to deliver seamless connectivity.

"With a distinguished career leading technology and education companies, Shravan's expertise in leveraging customer insights and driving growth through a product-led approach makes him the ideal leader for Colibri," said Mr. Duran. "I am excited to support this seamless transition and look forward to seeing Shravan build on Colibri's legacy of delivering exceptional education solutions and engaging experiences that empower millions of professionals to thrive."

"I am deeply honored to join Colibri. Its mission to lead people to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers aligns with my own passion for lifelong learning and skill development," said Mr. Goli. "Colibri's remarkable legacy of transforming careers and industries through exceptional education solutions is both inspiring and motivating. Together with the talented team, I am excited to shape the future of professional learning by creating innovative opportunities that empower professionals to grow, succeed, and thrive in an ever-evolving world."

"Shravan's extensive experience in both technology and education, combined with his innovative mindset, positions him as an exceptional leader for Colibri," said Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital. "With his deep understanding of the educational market and customer needs, we are confident that under Shravan's leadership Colibri will continue to realize its immense potential, develop groundbreaking products for licensed professionals nationwide, and achieve exceptional outcomes."

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education. Today, millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through the company's engaging online and in-person learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation and professional development. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group provides a holistic learning experience for learners and professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive throughout their careers in real estate, financial services, teacher education, healthcare, valuation and property services, among other professions. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in the consumer products & services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

