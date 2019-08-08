Colin Jones Honored in The Recorder's Top Verdicts & Settlements 2019 Edition

A 2019 Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star (a distinction he has received every year since 2015) and President-elect 2020 of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 , Mr. Jones' life-changing work has been widely-praised throughout the legal community for its excellence. A frequent keynote speaker at continuing legal education events, Colin has presented to a number of The National Trial Lawyers organizations on topics spanning voir dire, closing arguments, and everything in between.

Specializing in severe and catastrophic injury cases, Jones and Wilshire Law Firm utilize cutting-edge courtroom technology—including medical animations and accident reconstructions—to help our clients recover the maximum compensation they are entitled to. Over the course of his career, Mr. Jones has recovered more than $90,000,000 on behalf of his clients, results that speak for themselves.

Focusing on "aggressive and in-depth coverage of news, implications, and trends that help lawyers run their firms," The Recorder is an essential source of news and a well-respected legal community publication. Published each year, The Recorder's Top Verdicts and Settlements in California recognizes the highest grossing awards in categories such as motor vehicle, employment, wrongful death, and product liability.

Wilshire Law Firm | About the Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $380,000,000 for our client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

