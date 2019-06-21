Colin Jones Named Top 40 under 40 President-Elect 2020

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead an amazing group of nationally-recognized attorneys as we develop new ideas, educate the public on the importance of court access, and protect the right to trial by jury," said Jones.

A highly sought-after trial attorney and Wilshire Law Firm's first partner, Jones has recovered more than $90,000,000 in exceptional verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, presenting their cases with a creativity and passion that wins. He frequently presents to other attorneys at continuing legal education events, lecturing on topics ranging from opening arguments to voir dire.

Joining Jones in The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 are 7 attorneys from Wilshire Law Firm:

Jon C. Teller, Esq.

Nicol Hajjar, Esq.

Vy T. Nguyen, Esq.

Hazel S. Chang, Esq.

Sutton A. Shapiro, Esq.

Thiago M. Coelho, Esq.

Greg Stuck, Esq.

Composed of the top trial attorneys under 40 from each state or region, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 members "demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards." Invitations to join the Top 40 under 40 are extended to the most qualified attorneys from each state following a multi-phase objective process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research.

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $380,000,000 for our deserving clients, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

To find out more about Wilshire Law Firm, visit: https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com.

SOURCE Wilshire Law Firm

