Study Reveals Shift in How Families Define Success in Autism Treatment

Parents Say Therapy Shouldn't Be About 'Fixing' Their Child, But More About Building Support, Wellbeing and Happiness

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, autism treatment has measured success through changes in children's behavior. A new study by researchers at the Catalight Research Institute, however, has found that families are now defining success far more broadly and more personally – prioritizing goals that allow them to understand their child better and build capacity to support them as a family.

"Traditionally, autism treatment has focused on 'fixing' the child. Models that are often deficit-based – emphasizing reducing challenging behaviors and building specific skills – have become the industry-standard assessments measure and they tend to shape how treatment goals are written," said Catalight's Senior Vice President of Sustainable Program Design Michelle Befi, lead author of the study. "Parents and other caregivers are telling us that treatment success is not just about reducing behaviors or checking off milestones. They're not just looking to have their child 'worked on' in therapy. They want to understand who their child is, what helps them feel safe and happy, and how to support their development in everyday life."

The research, published in "The Family Journal," analyzed responses from 81 parents/caregivers of autistic children during the intake process before clinicians finalized treatment plans. Researchers found that caregivers consistently described treatment success in ways that extend beyond traditional behavior-focused goals. They identified two overarching themes in how caregivers define success in autism treatment:

Understanding and supporting the autistic child: Parents expressed a desire to support their child as a whole person, including their inner world, their social self and their engagement with the world around them. They discussed helping their children develop emotional wellbeing and self-regulation, building relationships and communication skills, and participating meaningfully in school and community life. Many caregivers defined success in terms of happiness, belonging and confidence – reflecting a broader vision of thriving beyond behavioral milestones alone.

Strengthening the family system: Parents positioned themselves as central to treatment, emphasizing the importance of building caregiving capacity as a core component of supporting their child's long-term development and happiness. They described wanting practical tools, stronger alignment within the household and greater confidence navigating schools and service systems. More than one-third identified improved caregiver confidence as a key marker of success. Caregivers described wanting to build the tools, confidence and alignment within their family to navigate this journey together.

Boiled down, families are seeking treatment that takes a much more wholistic perspective of the autistic child and the family that supports them, according to the study.

"When asked what success looks like, families sometimes mention things like reducing tantrums or improving communication but, more often, they talk about wanting to share a meal together peacefully, see their child form friendships, feel connected to their child or simply see their child happy and thriving," said Befi, who's licensed as a marriage and family therapist and a mental health counselor. "Some parents even described things like wanting to learn better emotional regulation for themselves so they can show up for their child in a healthier way."

With autism affecting an estimated 1 in 31 8-year-old children in the United States, demand for services continues to grow. As care systems expand, the study suggests treatment models may need to evolve to better reflect the outcomes families themselves identify as important to them.

"Our findings reinforce the idea that autism treatment cannot be child-only work," Befi said. "When caregivers feel supported and capable, the whole family system becomes stronger. That's when meaningful progress happens."

The authors note that family-centered approaches, including greater integration of marriage and family therapists, may better align services with family-defined priorities.

Along with Befi, the peer-reviewed study, "From Child-Focused to Family-Centered: Caregiver Perspectives on Success in Autism Treatment," was co-authored with Catalight researchers Vincent Bemmel, Ian Cook, Jennifer Ikola, Courtney Schlueter and Ben Pfingston.

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path to care. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 15,000 practitioners serving 25,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

SOURCE Catalight Foundation, a California non-profit corporation