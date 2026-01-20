Collaborative Capital Advisors Names Michael Moriarty Chief Investment Officer

Seasoned Investment Professional Brings Decades of Experience to Collaborative's Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Capital Advisors ("Collaborative Capital"), a technology-forward multi-family office serving ultra-high-net-worth families, individuals, and entrepreneurs seeking differentiated, tailored wealth solutions, today announced that Michael Moriarty has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer. He will lead the firm's investment activities, the development of its investment team, policies and procedures, and the buildout of its investment platform.

Mr. Moriarty brings more than two decades of experience across some of the world's leading global financial institutions. As Chief Investment Officer at Wealthspire Advisors, Mr. Moriarty led the firm's investment and research strategy, oversaw the development and implementation of investment policies, and played a key role in portfolio construction, manager selection, and overall market positioning. Mr. Moriarty joined Wealthspire's predecessor firm, Sontag Advisors, in 2017 when it had $5 billion in assets under management and helped drive its growth to over $30 billion, helping integrate multiple acquisitions.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael as we continue to invest in exceptional, experienced talent and expand our platform," said Nathan Romano, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Capital. "Michael and I have known each other since 2002 and have worked closely together in the past. Our recent conversations made apparent what we could achieve together. We will leverage our shared expertise and extensive networks to provide our clients a more sophisticated investment perspective and solutions that meet their complex financial needs."

Jonathan Bergman, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Capital, said, "Michael's appointment is an important milestone in Collaborative Capital's journey. His proven track record of helping build and scale some of the world's premier financial institutions strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, bespoke investment solutions for our clients across a broad range of disciplines."

"Collaborative Capital has quickly established a strong reputation for thoughtful client advice and understanding the distinct challenges and opportunities its clients face," said Mr. Moriarty. "I'm thrilled to work alongside Nathan, Jonathan, and the team to help build on their strong momentum. We have some exciting developments to come."

Prior to Wealthspire, Mr. Moriarty served as Head of the Investment Platform at Dynasty Financial Partners, a trusted platform for independent registered investment advisors and hybrid advisors. He previously was Chief Operating Officer for Surveyor Capital, a unit of Citadel, and Managing Director and Head of the Hedge Fund Derivative Business (Americas) at J.P. Morgan. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of the Hedge Fund Derivative Business at Bear Stearns, and also held roles at GE Capital and NationsBank's Foreign Exchange Group. Mr. Moriarty earned a B.A. from Davidson College and a Masters from Tufts University.

About Collaborative Capital Advisors

Collaborative Capital Advisors is a next-generation, technology-forward multi-family office for families and individuals with $25 million to more than $1 billion in investable assets who deserve to have their needs put first. We leverage a powerful network and history of excellence to serve families with complex needs today and an enduring vision for an uncertain tomorrow, offering curated investment opportunities, a full-spectrum of family office services, and strategic guidance for philanthropic endeavors—delivered with a thoughtful, high-touch approach tailored to meet each family's unique challenges, goals, and vision. For more information, please visit: https://www.collaborativecapitaladvisors.com/

SOURCE Collaborative Capital Advisors