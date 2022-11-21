Collagen Market to Witness CAGR of 7% (2022-2028) Owing to its Multiple Nutritional, Skin, and Health Benefits | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Collagen Market is expected to reach at USD 10 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, Others); Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen, Others); Form (Powder, Liquid, Others); Application (Source, Product, Form, Application); Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/collagen-market/

The Collagen market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Collagen market. The Collagen market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Collagen market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=27419

Market Overview

Collagen is found in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, and cartilage. It provides structural support to tissues and plays important roles in cellular processes, including tissue repair, immune response, cellular communication, and cellular migration a process necessary for tissue maintenance. Furthermore, the rising vegan population and vegetarianism are leading to numerous sections of the population lacking the minerals and amino acids that are predominantly found in food that comes from animals.

The Collagen Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 7% owing to the increased spending capacity of modern consumers on healthcare. Major companies in the market are opting for natural ingredients in their products, several businesses choose to use natural compounds like collagen rather than synthetic ones in their cosmetic products. For instance, In September 2020, Nitta Gelatin NA adds Replenwell, a new line of highly functioning collagen peptide ingredients, to its Wellnex portfolio. Replenwell collagen peptides are clinically tested for safety and efficacy and are available in a variety of raw material sources, including fish, bovine, and porcine. Moreover, Replenwell™ collagen peptide ingredients were, recently recognized as "Ingredient of the Year' for beauty applications by NutraIngredients-USA.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Weishardt International, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting the value chain with production facility closures, transport restrictions, and border closures across countries. This had a moderate impact on the collagen market. The coronavirus outbreak around the world has increased the demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements to boost immunity, positively impacting the growth of the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), maintaining a good and healthy immune system may help in early recovery from viruses such as coronavirus. Moreover, due to increasing health concerns due to pandemics, consumers now focus on food and beverage product labels.

The global Collagen market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. Bovine category to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to it includes characteristics like improved water solubility and low molecular weight in addition to having a high protein content. As a result, producers are using it more frequently in the food and beverage sector to provide consumers with more nutrient-dense goods.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, synthetic collagen, and others. Among these, gelatin to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to rising health awareness among consumers, gelatin is becoming more popular, and it is rapidly used for several benefits such as aging skin, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, brittle nails, obesity, diarrhea, and various other conditions.

Have a Look at the Chapters- https://univdatos.com/report/collagen-market/

Collagen Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for nutritional supplements coupled with increasing use in personal and sports nutrition products. Further, the growth of the beauty & wellness industry in Asia Pacific countries, especially in South Korea and Japan, is driving the demand for collagen across the region. For instance, in August 2019, Advanced Protein Technology, under the Nutra Collagen brand, launched a new line of instantized collagen products called Collagen+. The collagen is combined with ingredients like natural medium-chain triglyceride coconut oil to create a wellness supplement that may help to boost health.

The major players targeting the market include

Gelita AG

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Weishardt International

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

Rousselot B.V.

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

CONNOILS LL

Advanced BioMatrix Inc

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Collagen Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Collagen market?

Which factors are influencing the Collagen market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Collagen market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Collagen market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Collagen market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Collagen Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market size 2028 USD 10 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Collagen Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India Companies profiled Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Weishardt International, Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Collagen Matrix Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Source; By Product; By Form; By Application; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.