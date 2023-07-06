Collagen Peptides Global Market is Projected to Reach $993.9 Million by 2030: Consumer Inclinations Towards a Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand

06 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET
The "Collagen Peptides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Collagen Peptides estimated at US$617.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$993.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$422.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $152.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$152.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.5 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
- Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence
- Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-Induced Nutricosmetics
- Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare
- An Introduction to Collagen Peptides
- Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides
- Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category
- Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand for Collagen Peptides
- Product Versatility Aids Market Growth
- Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market
- Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market
- Innovations in Collagen Domain
- Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients
- Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market
- Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages
- Rapid Growth of Functional Foods & Beverages Industry Fuels Demand for Collagen Peptides: Global Functional Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2025
- Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020
- Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth
- Beverage Makers' Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well for the Market
- Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements
- Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods
- Exploring New Formulations
- Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics
- Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health Drives Demand
- Forms of Collagen Supplements
- Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements
- A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market
- Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides
- Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products Market
- Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen Peptides
- Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Presents Opportunities for Collagen Peptides: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Collagen's Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview
- Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin Functioning Finding Favor
- Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides
- Global Nutricosmetics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market by Type (In %): 2020E
- Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
- Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
- Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal Nutricosmetics
- Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
- Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
- Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining with Other Proteins
- Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications
- The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for Collagen Peptides
- Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market
- Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
- Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
- Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen
- Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines Manufacturing
- Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials
- Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
- Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity
- Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine Collagen for Health Benefits
- Marine Vs Bovine Collagen
- Benefits of Marine Collagen
- Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical Applications
- Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides
- Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market
