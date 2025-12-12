Collars for Cause™ presented by Fetch Pet Breaks Auction Records, Raising Thousands for Pets in Need

Bespoke designer dog collars delivered the highest auctioned pet accessories ever offered by HERITAGE Auctions.

Previously Rescued Pups Wearing Fetch's Collars for Cause™ by designers James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth, and Stefania Pramma

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collars for Cause™, the philanthropic initiative from Fetch Pet Insurance, achieved remarkable success at Heritage Auctions' Holiday Luxury Accessories Signature® Auction, selling out all bespoke designer dog collars and raising thousands of dollars in additional funds for pets and their people in need. The collars, originally showcased at the star-studded Fetch Pet Gala at The Carlyle in New York City, continued to make an impact through the auction, further supporting the initiative's charitable mission.

Previously Rescued Pups Wearing Fetch's Collars for Cause™ by designers James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth, and Stefania Pramma

The one-of-a-kind collars were created by internationally acclaimed designers James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth, and Stefania Pramma. They attracted significant attention from collectors and pet enthusiasts alike. James de Givenchy's leather collar accented with 18k gold and inscribed "mon toutou" sold for $5,000. Irene Neuwirth's hand-painted leather collar realized $4,000. Stefania Pramma's sterling silver chain collar with turquoise cabochons and a customizable nameplate sold for $1,000, and Josie Natori's hand-beaded collar, harness, and leash ensemble sold for $625. These sales mark the highest auctioned pet accessories ever offered by Heritage Auctions.

"These collars are a true celebration of design, craftsmanship, and philanthropy," said Diane D'Amato, Director of Luxury Accessories at Heritage Auctions. "We are thrilled with the success of Collars for Cause™ and the additional funds raised for pets and their families. It demonstrates the powerful intersection of luxury, creativity, and charitable giving."

The proceeds from the HERITAGE auction, combined with the over half a million dollars raised at the gala, benefit Broadway Cares, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet, and Wags and Walks, providing critical funding for medical care, adoption, and support services for pets in need.

The Heritage auction success reflects the robust growth of the luxury pet accessory market, projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2033, with dogs representing 60 percent of premium pet spending. As pet owners increasingly seek high-quality, designer, and personalized items, initiatives like Fetch's Collars for Cause™ highlight the unique opportunity to merge fashion, philanthropy, and the love of pets.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company helping pet parents give their dogs and cats longer, healthier lives. As the most complete pet insurance in North America, Fetch Pet covers more types of injury and illness than other providers, offering up to 90% coverage on unexpected vet bills and 100% reimbursement on qualifying medications through Fetch Pet Rx.

Fetch Pet delivers personalized health insights with its patented Fetch Pet Health Forecast, helping pet parents take a proactive approach to their pet's care. And when it matters most, Fetch Pet offers fast and easy claims processing, so families can focus on care—not paperwork.

Members also get access to Fetch Pet Health Perks, an exclusive marketplace offering over $1,500 in discounts on brands committed to the health and wellness of pets, from food to training.

Through a mission-driven approach, Fetch Pet is committed to helping the pets—and pet parents—who need it most. From donating over $8 million to shelter partners, to supporting pets impacted by natural disasters, to helping expand Project Street Vet from a one-city initiative to a presence in nine communities across the country.

With innovative offerings like pre-existing condition coverage for adopted pets, 24/7 online vet access, and behavioral health support, Fetch Pet is redefining what it means to protect pets.

Learn more at fetchpet.com.

Fetch Pet insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. Broadway Cares is the major financial supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including eight organizations specifically focused on helping people with chronic illnesses keep and care for their beloved pets: Animalkind in Hudson, NY; PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support) in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco; Pet Project for Pets in Wilton Manors, FL; Pets Are Loving Support in Atlanta and Guerneville, CA; and San Diego Humane Society in San Diego.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/broadwaycares, at instagram.com/broadwaycares, at tiktok.com/@broadwaycares and at youtube.com/@broadwaycares.

Broadway Barks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cofounded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore which unites animal shelters, rescue organizations and the Broadway community to find loving homes for countless dogs and cats. As animals await their forever home, your support helps provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for our furry friends.

Wags and Walks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to reducing euthanasia and celebrating rescue dogs as beloved family members. Since 2011, Wags has saved over 16,000 dogs across Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. Wags and Walks is focused on advocating for wrongfully stereotyped bully breeds, medical dogs, and mamas and puppies that are often overlooked and at risk due to overcrowding. We know that, like amazing dogs, loving families come in all shapes and sizes. Our goal is to fund every pup in our care as an adopter whose home, family, and lifestyle are a perfect fit for a lifetime of love and happiness.

Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgmental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. The vision of Project Street Vet is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Matthews

2395650404

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Pet Insurance