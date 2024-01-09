Collectibles Market in 2024 and Beyond - estimated at $776 Billion by 2032: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 Version Report - "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032" forecasts the memorabilia and collectibles industry at $778 Billion by 2032. Trading Cards, Toys, Stuffed Toys, Movie, and Sports Collectibles are some new growing categories along with traditional items such as coins, art, coins, toys, stamps. Autographed Collectibles are altogether leading the market in growth terms. Magic: The Gathering cards, Pokémon cards and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards are also creating demand even in developing countries.

"Sectors like sports, toys, and trading cards continue to hold strong appeal, with autographed trading cards gaining prominence in the sports category. Autographed memorabilia is also making strides in areas like cards and movies. Online platforms have played a pivotal role in expanding accessibility, facilitating seamless transactions for collectors looking to buy, sell, and showcase their items."

Chandradeep Singh (Lead Analyst at Market Decipher)

This report offers vital data on the landscape of manufacturers in the collectibles market, emphasizing key industry players, market scope, and notable developments. It presents a comprehensive perspective on opportunities and challenges, forecasting growth trajectories and global advancements while considering localized perspectives. Furthermore, it furnishes significant information pertaining to upcoming events, mergers, acquisitions, and emerging innovations, all contextualized within the framework of evolving business strategies and the market landscape.

"Authentication companies expected to witness double digit growth; numerous companies are investing into the sector."

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Global sports memorabilia market revenue will reach $227.2 billion by 2032, increasing from $32.4 billion revenue in 2023.

Sports collectibles and memorabilia is driven by the widespread adoption of online auctions and e-commerce platforms.

Report Coverage

Bobble Head and Statues

Hats and Caps, Jerseys

Clothing, and Uniforms (comprising Jerseys and Sneakers)

Flags and Banners

Bats

Balls

Prints and Posters

Sports Trading Cards Market

In 2023, the Sports Trading Cards market revenue was USD 14.8 billion, expected to reach USD 51.2 billion by the year 2033.

Non-sports trading cards such as pokemon are gaining traction. Middle East and the Asia Pacific gaining traction in demand. Notably, in India and China, two of the most prominent emerging economies, there are abundant opportunities for business advancement within the sports trading card sector.

Industry Segmentation

Character Card

Image Card

Autograph Card

Others

Magic: The Gathering cards

Pokémon cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! cards

Cardfight!! Vanguard cards

"NFT authentication attached with physical cards and authenticated cards will impact the non-authenticated card trading under peer-to-peer category."

Toy/Animation Collectibles Market

The Toy collectibles Market was estimated at USD 13.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 35.6 Billion by 2032

Anticipated growth in the coming years is attributed to an increasing array of toys associated with movies and TV series, facilitated by both offline and online distribution channels.

Industry Segmentation

Collectible Dolls

Bobble-Head

Action Figure

Other Figurines

Anime Collectibles

Cartoon Collectibles

Movie Character Collectibles

Blind Box

Other Collectibles

"Toy cars and Dolls are gaining traction with premium collectible car toys and Barbie Movie Collection entering the market."

Action Figure Collectibles Market

The global market for action figure toys was valued at $9.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $16.8 billion by 2032, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Notable players in this landscape include Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., Lego System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.

"Animation collectible figurines gaining traction among other categories."

Autographed Collectibles Market

Autograph Collectibles Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. Authentication companies are witnessing a boost in autograph collectibles industry.

Autograph collectibles, comprising signed memorabilia from celebrities, athletes, and historical figures, have witnessed significant demand in recent years. The availability of licenced and official sports merchandise enhances the markets credibility and appeal.

Industry Segmentation

Jersey

Shirt

Sneakers

Flags and Banners

Figurines

Bobble Head

Hats And Caps

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Books

"Data on number of transactions for autographed collectibles is available for each category."

Product Coverage in Collectibles Report (Revenue, USD Million, 2023 - 2033):

Coins/Numismatic Collectables

Stamps

Shares

Militaria

Books

Maps

Porcelain and Glass

Vintage Fashion

Nature

Autographs

Music NFT Market

Timepieces and Scientific Instruments

Sports Memorabilia Market

Ephemera

Classic Cars

Toys Collectibles Market

Comics

Film Posters

Film Prop

Cameras

Photos

Ethnic

Art Deco

Victorian

Diving

Horse Riding

High-End Stereos

Sailing Spare Parts

