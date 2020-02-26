Collective Liberty Selected as Finalist For 2020 SXSW Pitch

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Liberty , a dynamic NPO whose mission is to eradicate human trafficking by collaborating across industries and sectors to create ground-breaking, data-driven approaches that work, was selected as a finalist in the Social & Culture category for the 12th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

CEO Rochelle Keyhan accepting the 2019 MassChallenge Diamond Award for Collective Liberty CEO for Collective Liberty presenting a Global Call to Action at the 2018 Thomson Reuters Foundation "Trust Conference", where she was awarded the inaugural Global Stop Slavery Hero Award for her work improving official systems to eradicate human trafficking.

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 13 - 22, 2020) Startups Track, where leading global startups showcase impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Of the 937 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2020, Collective Liberty was selected among the 50 (5%) finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

This follows their pitch competition wins at MassChallengeTX and Innovate4Good in October 2019.

"Our team at Collective Liberty has lived through the struggles of an underfunded government response to human trafficking, and ways it leaves victims behind while allowing traffickers to fluorish," said Collective Liberty CEO Rochelle Keyhan. "We are passionate about filling the specific gaps in tech-based data and intelligence solutions to human trafficking. The cost for our collective failing is measured in human lives and it is a cost we could no longer tolerate."

Collective Liberty is focused on disrupting human trafficking markets across the 25+ types of human trafficking identified in the United States. Since traffickers are highly networked in their organized criminal operations, our disruption efforts must also be networked. Collective Liberty centers collaboration the nation, identifying and elevating local heroes and solutions to the national stage, and building bridges for us all to work together across the US.

For more information about Collective Liberty and the ways they leverage high tech and AI to combat human trafficking, visit: https://www.collectiveliberty.org .

About Collective Liberty

Collective Liberty was founded by a former prosecutor to eradicate human trafficking, working with government agencies to shift systems and improve public policy to ensure we support survivors while stopping traffickers. Through encouraging the existing human trafficking community to think in new and innovative ways, we can address, disrupt and put an end to all forms of trafficking.

Media Contact:

Christine Balarezo, Program Associate

202.427.8104

234864@email4pr.com

SOURCE Collective Liberty

Related Links

https://www.collectiveliberty.org

