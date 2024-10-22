Collective Voice Launches Shop The Look, Enabling Creators to Unlock Opportunities for More Earnings with Automated Direct Messages

New Free Tool Empowers Creators' Followers with Instant Access to Shoppable Content—From Feed to Cart

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Voice , the premier creator marketing platform, launches Shop The Look , a free tool that enables creators to easily monetize Instagram posts. Shop The Look offers creators a smarter, more profitable way to monetize their content. This new offering is part of Collective Voice's robust set of monetization tools that increase personalized audience interactions through automation. Shop the Look is focused on maximizing efficiency to seize every opportunity while amplifying creators' reach.

Elevating Revenue Potential With Shop The Look

Powered by Collective Voice's proprietary technology, Shop the Look automatically identifies and matches images from creators' uploaded "Looks" to their Instagram posts and sends personalized DMs with shoppable links to consumers. Audiences commenting "Shop The Look" on in-feed Instagram posts will receive an automated direct message (DM) with links to featured products found in that post. This seamless integration drives organic traffic and allows creators to track engagement of curious shoppers in real-time via Collective Voice's analytics dashboard.

Creators will have access to additional valuable benefits from using Shop The Look, including:

Reduced Time on Manual Responses: Minimize time spent answering or missing product and link inquiries with an automated, efficient solution.

Turn Followers into Shoppers: Convert engaged followers into shoppers with personalized DMs that drive direct purchases.

Boost Community Growth: Foster community growth with increased post engagement and personalized interactions with followers.

: Foster community growth with increased post engagement and personalized interactions with followers. Gain Unique Insights: Access valuable insights into follower behavior, helping creators optimize content and strategy.

Shop The Look: A Must-Have Tool Ahead of the Holiday Season

With the holiday season fast approaching, creators must be more strategic about their monetization efforts, especially in light of the current uncertainty around consumer behavior and spending patterns. Economic fluctuations, shifting loyalty, and increased competition during this peak shopping period mean creators need to optimize their content and partnerships to ensure they capture the attention of their audience and convert engagement into sales.

"It's advantageous for creators to leverage monetization tools like Shop The Look to streamline their campaigns, maximize revenue opportunities, and stay ahead of consumer trends at the most profitable time of the year. It's about working smarter to capture every opportunity while scaling their impact," said Clair Sidman, VP of marketing at Collective Voice. "Shop the Look enhances engagement while delivering real-time insights into follower behavior and link performance. By optimizing campaigns, creators can maintain active, engaged audiences and maximize their revenue—even amidst the distractions of a busy holiday season."

About Collective Voice

Since its inception in 2008, Collective Voice has been a trailblazer in the creator marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge tools, transparent data, and unparalleled resources. Leveraging years of expertise, we forge meaningful connections between creators and top brands, resulting in award-winning content and sustained success. For more information, visit www.collectivevoice.com .

