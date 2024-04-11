Collective Voice Study Unveils Profound Impact of Creator Campaigns Beyond Conventional Metrics

In-depth research report examines the impact of factors like trust, social proof, and

aspirational appeal on brand perception

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Voice , the premier creator marketing platform connecting leading brands with a vast network of over 30,000 creators, released new research exploring the enduring influence of creator and brand partnerships. " Beyond the Metrics: Measuring the True Impact of Creator Campaigns " delves deeply into the intricacies of trust, social proof, and aspirational appeal, shedding light on how the impact of creator content transcends traditional metrics.

Collective Voice's report examines the interplay of creator-brand partnerships and their influence on brand perception. Key findings from the study reveal:

Effective Partnerships Drive Audience Perception

78% of creators acknowledge the positive influence of brand collaborations on their audience perception . Partnering with reputable brands solidifies their credibility with their followers.

. Partnering with reputable brands solidifies their credibility with their followers. 71% of creators say partnering with brands for the first time significantly amplifies their followers' awareness of new products and brands.

Engagement Endures Beyond the Campaign Period

Engagement with campaign content can be as high as that of organic content. In fact, 67% of creators saw consistent engagement with both sponsored and non-sponsored content.

Campaign Halo Effect Fuels Organic Creator Content

65% of creators continue to integrate campaign products into their organic content , showcasing a commitment to embedding brand messaging beyond the initial collaboration.

, showcasing a commitment to embedding brand messaging beyond the initial collaboration. 70% of creators revisit and repurpose content from past collaborations, extending the lifespan of brand messaging.

Campaigns Spark Long-Term Conversations

Nearly half of creators integrate follower feedback into their content creation process, fostering long-term engagement and brand interactions.

"The landscape of creator marketing is evolving rapidly, and understanding its true impact is paramount to building authenticity and follower engagement," said Lindsay Jerutis, General Manager at Collective Voice. "Our research shows that creator contributions have many positive outcomes for brands, from driving discovery to fostering brand advocacy. By embracing a strategic and holistic approach to creator marketing, brands can build authentic relationships, foster engagement, and maximize the longevity of their campaigns. Collaborating with credible, trusted creator platforms will provide brands with the tools and resources to navigate creator marketing successfully."

For best practices and additional findings, read the full report HERE . For further insights into Collective Voice's innovative approach to creator marketing, visit collectivevoice.com .

About Collective Voice

Since its inception in 2008, Collective Voice has been a trailblazer in the creator marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge tools, transparent data, and unparalleled resources. Leveraging years of expertise, we forge meaningful connections between vetted creators and top brands, resulting in award-winning content and sustained success.

