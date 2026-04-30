Collectly Partners with Sunbit to Bring Instant Financing to the Patient Experience

Partnership delivers cost transparency and high approval rates in one seamless flow—helping patients afford care before they walk in the door

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectly, the AI-powered patient financial experience platform for healthcare providers, today announced a platform partnership with Sunbit, the leading financial technology company building solutions for real life. The integration embeds Sunbit's instant financing directly into Collectly's pre-service and post-service workflows, combining AI-driven intake, eligibility verification, and personalized cost estimates with financing options that patients can act on immediately—whether before their visit or after the bill arrives.

Collectly's new partnership with Sunbit embeds instant patient financing into pre-service and post-service workflows, helping providers get paid in full upfront while patients access 0% interest payment options with approval rates above 90%.

Together, the companies are moving affordability upstream. Patients can now receive a complete financial picture, exactly what care will cost and how they can pay for it, before their visit. Collectly handles digital intake, benefits verification, and accurate cost estimates, then seamlessly presents Sunbit's flexible payment options instantly.

The result is a frictionless, seamless flow. Patients confirm their details, see their estimated out-of-pocket cost, and instantly access Sunbit financing with 0% interest options, no fees, no hard credit check to apply, and approval rates above 90%. This eliminates financial surprises, improves access to care, and drives higher patient conversion.

"Partnering with Collectly brings Sunbit's proven financing technology directly into the healthcare payment experience," said Oded Vakrat, VP of Platform Partnerships, Sunbit. "We're making it simple for patients to manage costs in a way that fits their lives, while giving providers a fully hands-off, automated solution that just works."

For providers, the program is completely automated. Practices receive immediate, in-full payment for patient balances, with no chargebacks or penalties. Providers pay only a flat merchant processing fee and both they and their patients are supported by Sunbit's 24/7 U.S.-based care.

Results from practices using Sunbit show a 14% increase in revenue collected and 50% more patients approved compared with other financing options. These gains are amplified when financing is offered alongside the cost estimate rather than after the bill arrives.

"Our customers have been asking us to make affordability easier at every step—before the visit and after the bill," said Kevin Lunn, VP of Product at Collectly. "By pairing Sunbit with Collectly AI Cost Estimation and the rest of our payments stack, patients see exactly what care will cost and get an instant, high-approval way to pay for it, whether that's at intake or once the statement goes out. That's how you reduce financial surprises, expand access to care, and help providers capture revenue across the full patient journey."

The Collectly + Sunbit integration is now available for healthcare practices nationwide. Existing Collectly customers can activate Sunbit financing in minutes. The solution strengthens Collectly's pre-service stack alongside AI Cost Estimation, AI Eligibility & Benefits, and Pre-Visit Intake Automation, and connects seamlessly into the full Collectly Payments Platform across point-of-service and post-visit stages.

For more information, visit www.collectly.co.

About Collectly

Based in San Francisco, Collectly is the AI-powered revenue cycle platform for healthcare, automating patient financial workflows from eligibility to final payment. Powered by its Billie AI Voice agent and a unified payments platform, Collectly helps providers accelerate cash flow, lower cost to collect, and deliver a modern, patient-centric billing experience. The platform is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, PCI DSS compliant, and HITRUST i1 certified, and is trusted by more than 3,000 healthcare facilities nationwide. To date, Collectly has enabled healthcare providers to collect over $1 billion in patient payments. Learn more at collectly.co.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. The company's financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit's technology brings no-fee credit cards for top retailers, and its buy now, pay later solution is available through service providers, cross-vertical platforms like Stripe, and vertical-specific platforms. Sunbit is found at more than 60% of all auto dealership service centers, and is the second-largest dental patient financing solution. Despite never charging fees of any kind for its buy now, pay later technology or co-branded credit card, Sunbit has achieved sustained profitable growth. Through a seamless approval process that delivers decisions quickly, Sunbit is bringing the speed and accessibility of online transactions to in-person purchases. For more information, visit sunbit.com.

Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

‍Media Contact

Bartek Woroniecki

Vice President, Growth

Collectly

[email protected]

www.collectly.co

SOURCE Collectly