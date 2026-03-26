Collectly to Acquire Pledge Health to Accelerate AI Automation Across the Patient Financial Experience

Collectly acquires Pledge Health to deliver agentic RCM front to back — automating the full patient financial journey. Post this

Collectly's vision is to deliver a unified, modern patient financial experience—from pre-service financial clearance and estimates through billing communications and payments. The acquisition of Pledge Health accelerates that roadmap by adding an AI workflow engine that can reliably run upstream, pre-service workflows—reducing manual follow-up, rework, and staffing pressure across patient access and RCM teams.

"Collectly is building the patient financial experience system—where the pre-service journey can be automated and personalized in real time," said Levon Brutyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Collectly. "Pledge brings a workflow-first AI agent builder that expands what we can automate across financial clearance—from coverage verification and estimates to approvals and payment setup—without forcing teams into a maze of portals, queues, and manual follow-up."

"Pledge Health was built to automate the hardest and most manual parts of pre-service financial workflows, especially where APIs don't exist and teams are forced into payer portals and workarounds," said Shreya Jagarlamudi, Co-Founder of Pledge Health. "By joining Collectly, we can scale that capability inside a platform that already owns the patient financial experience end-to-end, and help providers run these workflows with far less manual effort and uncertainty."

What Pledge Health adds to Collectly

Pledge Health's platform includes a visual AI agent builder that enables teams to automate core pre-service financial workflows using API connections and browser automation—designed to operate reliably without brittle, screen‑scraping RPA.

Agentic Pre‑Service Financial Workflows

Providers will recognize these as the daily pre‑visit steps that determine whether patients arrive financially cleared and informed—driving cleaner claims, more accurate upfront collections, and the ability to scale operations without expanding administrative headcount:

Coverage & benefits verification — run eligibility, retrieve key benefit details from clearinghouses and payer portals, and flag missing or contradictory information before the visit

— run eligibility, retrieve key benefit details from clearinghouses and payer portals, and flag missing or contradictory information before the visit Insurance info capture & cleanup — collect missing member/plan details, improve data quality, and reduce "bad card" rework

— collect missing member/plan details, improve data quality, and reduce "bad card" rework Patient pre‑registration & intake completion — drive forms, demographics, guarantor, and consents to completion with automated reminders

— drive forms, demographics, guarantor, and consents to completion with automated reminders Network / plan validation & routing — confirm in‑network status, handle out‑of‑network scenarios, and route exceptions to the right team

— confirm in‑network status, handle out‑of‑network scenarios, and route exceptions to the right team Pre‑service cost estimates — generate estimates, validate assumptions, and refresh when codes, coverage, or scheduling changes

— generate estimates, validate assumptions, and refresh when codes, coverage, or scheduling changes Financial clearance orchestration — turn SOPs into automated steps: check → decide → route → document

— turn SOPs into automated steps: check → decide → route → document Pre‑service approvals readiness — identify when approvals are needed, gather requirements, submit, and track status

— identify when approvals are needed, gather requirements, submit, and track status Upfront collections & deposits — send payment links, collect copays/deposits, and reconcile outstanding balances pre‑visit

— send payment links, collect copays/deposits, and reconcile outstanding balances pre‑visit Payment plans & financing setup — offer options, capture consent, set schedules, and confirm enrollment before care

— offer options, capture consent, set schedules, and confirm enrollment before care Patient communications & follow‑up — multi‑touch reminders plus "what's left before your visit" status updates to reduce no‑shows and surprises

With Pledge, Collectly expects to:

Expand the scope of pre-service workflows Collectly can run , enabling automation across more patient financial experience processes.

, enabling automation across more patient financial experience processes. Increase automation depth for patient access and financial counseling teams , reducing manual follow-up and repetitive steps.

, reducing manual follow-up and repetitive steps. Evolve how Collectly delivers value, moving from feature-by-feature automation to outcome-driven "we'll run this workflow for you."

Customer continuity

For healthcare organizations facing staffing constraints and rising pre-service complexity, the combined platform is designed to increase automation while preserving the patient-first experience and EHR-connected interoperability healthcare organizations rely on today.

About Collectly

Collectly is an AI-powered technology company specializing in patient billing, revenue cycle management, and engagement solutions. Integrated with 20+ leading EHRs, Collectly helps healthcare organizations streamline financial workflows, accelerate cash flow, lower cost to collect, and deliver a modern, patient-friendly billing experience. Trusted by 3,000+ healthcare facilities, Collectly has processed more than $1 billion in patient payments.

Learn more at www.collectly.co.

About Pledge Health

Pledge Health is an AI automation platform that helps healthcare practices reduce repetitive administrative work across RCM workflows—so teams can spend less time chasing information and more time helping patients understand and afford care.

Media Contact

Bartek Woroniecki

Vice President, Growth

Collectly

[email protected]

www.collectly.co

SOURCE Collectly