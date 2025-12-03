Collectors Who Aim for Uncompromising Quality Will Call the Shots at Montrose Firearms Auction, December 13

657-lot selection enriched by estate collections of Mike Stewart (Rugers) and Tony Rodriguez (military arms & artifacts) plus a 19-pc. Luger collection, high-grade Brownings, fine shotguns

GREENSBORO, Ga., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 13, Montrose Auction in Central Georgia will present a fully-curated 657-lot live gallery sale featuring top-notch firearms and militaria from two venerable estate collections. The lineup includes prized Ruger revolvers from the estate of Mike Stewart and military arms and artifacts from the estate collection of Pedro Antonio "Tony" Rodriguez. In addition, there are scores of desirable handguns, a 19-piece collection of Luger semi-automatic pistols; high-grade Browning rifles and superior-quality shotguns from several fine collections.

Customized Ruger New Model Single-Six Bisley Revolver, 22 LR, Serial # 261-02757 Fixed Sights, 4-5/8in barrel, blue, steel-grip frame with Sambar stag grips. Checkered hammer spur and ejector knob. Very Good condition showing no use. Provenance: Mike Stewart collection. Estimate: $350-$550 USMC J Unertl 8-power sniper scope with metal screw-in lens caps and scope rings with adjustment knobs, with original storage tube. Optic is slightly speckled, sight picture is clear with a crosshair reticle. This scope was issued to US Marine Corps snipers during World War II and the Korean War, mounted on the legendary M1903A1 Springfield and later Winchester Model 70 sniper rifles. Provenance: Tony Rodriguez collection. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500

Active in the Ruger Collectors Association from its early years, Mike Stewart (1938-2016) was considered a master scholar and sure-shot authority on the subject of vintage Rugers. The December 13 auction includes 25 exceptional Rugers from Mike's collection. One exceptional entry is a customized Ruger Flat-Top Blackhawk .44 Magnum Revolver converted to fixed sights with a 4-5/8-inch barrel. It has a very nice tuned action that has not been converted to a Transfer Bar System. The handsome, well-fitting ivory grips are genuine. Estimate: $650-$850

Three other noteworthy Rugers have genuine ivory grips and actions that have not been converted to a Transfer Bar System. They are: a customized Ruger Old Model Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum Revolver cut to a 6½-inch barrel (or could be original), with a steer head and eagle head engraved on the grips; a customized Ruger Old Model Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum Revolver; and a customized Ruger Old Model Blackhawk Flat-Top .44 Magnum Revolver in high-polish blue with a 4-inch barrel and thickly contoured grips. Each of the three is estimated at $550-$750.

Those seeking historically-significant Lugers will want to explore Lots 291 through 297. Manufactured in the first and second decades of the 20th century, these fantastic German pistols carry individual estimates ranging primarily in the $1,000-$2,500 range. A $3,500-$4,500 estimate applies to an exceptionally fine 1917-dated WWI DWM 9mm Navy Luger with a 6-inch barrel.

Tony Rodriguez (1946-2025) was a Cuban immigrant whose family fled Castro's communist regime in 1962 to settle in Georgia. A lifelong railroad man who retired as an engineer with CSX after 40 years of service, he was also avid collector of military firearms and artifacts, especially war relics.

An unusual gun from Tony's collection, a Romanian Mk II semi rifle, 5.45 x 39 with a 16.50 modern barrel, has an adjustable rear and fixed front sight, laminated skeletonized stock and detachable box magazine. Estimate: $750-$1,250

Premium-quality shotguns are cataloged with Lot Numbers 280, 287, 307, 310, 313 and 315, while high-grade Brownings may be found from Lots 240-274 plus Lot 289. A Remington 121 Fieldmaster Slide Rifle, .22 LR, manufactured sometime between 1936-1954 and one of only 3,000 produced with a 24-inch barrel, is estimated at $900-$1,500.

Montrose Auction's December 13, 2025 Firearms Auction will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The sale will be held onsite at Alligood's, 203 North Main St., Greensboro, GA 30642. Bid live online through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers, or Proxibid.

Tel. 478-376-4559, [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com. Georgia Auction License No. GAL2006

