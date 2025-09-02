Old West Firearms from Estate of Mike Stewart Plus Two Other Premier Estate Collections Form High-powered Trifecta in Sept. 13 Montrose Auction

Bid in person, online or by phone on 551 expertly-curated lots including early Colt, Remington and S&W handguns; Caesar Guerini shotguns, Christensen rifles, coveted Cabot 'American Joe'

GREENSBORO, Ga., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 13, Montrose Auction in Central Georgia will present a fully-curated 551-lot live gallery sale of prized firearms from three elite estate collections. The spotlight will shine on early Colt, Remington and Smith & Wesson revolvers from the estate of Mike Stewart – who was a well-known presence in the firearms-collecting community – as well as rare handguns, rifles and shotguns from two other fine estate collections. Sporting arms by Caesar Guerini, Holland & Holland, Christensen and many other revered gunsmiths are included.

The Mike Stewart collection revisits America's Old West through several outstanding 19th-century revolvers. Manufactured in 1872, a Colt 1872 Open Top Revolver, .44 RF, represents Colt's first purpose-built cartridge revolver, a model that served as a bridge between cap-and-ball and modern designs. With a cut-to-4½" barrel, the gun is serial-numbered 1317 and has all matching numbers, with no number visible on the cylinder. A beautiful old one-piece ivory, it has a long 1860-type grip frame, bright bore, strong rifling, good action, and a half-cock safety. Auction estimate: $2,000-$3,000

A Colt 1860 Army Conversion Revolver manufactured in 1870 with the serial number 6443 has all matching numbers and features a cut-to-4¾" barrel with no front sight. Like the 1872 Open Top, it has a bright bore, great action and a good half-cock. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500

The Stewart trove also includes a matching-numbers Colt 1860 Army Conversion Revolver manufactured in 1870 and serial-numbered 6443, $1,500-$2,500; a .44 caliber Smith & Wesson 2nd Model American Revolver manufactured in 1872, $2,000-$3,000; and a Remington .44 caliber 1875 Revolver manufactured in 1875 and serial-numbered 197, $2,000-$3,000.

The second featured collection contains a very desirable Cabot Guns "American Joe" .45 ACP pistol, serial-numbered AMJOE002 and produced in 2013 in the company's limited First Edition run. It comes with its original factory case, paperwork and box; a Chip McCormick magazine loaded with six custom .999 silver bullets shaped to commemorate the edition, and two additional magazines. Estimate: $2,500-$4,500

Three outstanding Christensen Arms Ridgeline 14 bolt rifles follow. A .30-06 with a 24" modern barrel was manufactured in 2020 and bears the serial number CB00012. Fabricated from aerospace-grade materials for lightness and precision, and in a matching-number factory box, this gun is estimated at $1,300-$1,700.

The third major collection is focused on field sportsmen and hunters, with several sought-after productions by the esteemed Italian firm Caesar Guerini. An Invictus 12 gauge over/under shotgun manufactured in 2017 has a 30" modern barrel, 2¾" chambers, figured walnut stocks, diamond-point teardrop checkering, a right-hand palm swell, and midbead sight. Additionally, it has interchangeable chokes (Skeet/Cylinder installed) and 14 7/8" LOP with ejectors. It has been lavishly engraved with gold inlay by Master Engraver Bottega Giovanelli. This high-grade over/under shotgun for sporting clays is estimated at $3,000-$4,000.

Montrose Auction's Sept. 13, 2025 Live Firearms & Accessories Auction will start at 10am ET, following an in-person preview from 8-10am. The sale will be held onsite at Alligood's, 203 North Main St., Greensboro, GA 30642; on GA44 only 2.7 miles from I-20 exit 130. Bid live online through Montrose Live, LiveAuctioneers or Proxibid. To leave an absentee bid, reserve a phone line for auction-day bidding or for additional information about any auction item, call 478-376-4559 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.montroseauction.com. Georgia Auction License No. GAL2006

